Cast Announced for Pittsburgh Tour Stop of HELLO, DOLLY!

Announcing the cast for the first national tour of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Hello, Dolly!, starring Broadway legend, Tony Award winner Betty Buckley. The first national tour of Hello, Dolly! began performances September 30, 2018, in the Connor Palace at Cleveland's Playhouse Square, ahead of their official opening night on October 5, 2018. Additional tour stops include Chicago; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Washington, D.C.; Boston, and many more cities across America.

The previously announced Ms. Buckley will be joined by Lewis J. Stadlen (Horace Vandergelder), Nic Rouleau (Cornelius Hackl), Analisa Leaming (Irene Molloy), Sean Burns (Barnaby Tucker), Kristen Hahn(Minnie Fay), Colin LeMoine (Ambrose Kemper), Morgan Kirner (Ermengarde), and Jessica Sheridan(Ernestina).

The ensemble will feature Maddy Apple, Daniel Beeman, Brittany Bohn, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jane Brockman, Whitney Cooper, Julian DeGuzman, Wally Dunn, Alexandra Frohlinger, Jenny Hickman, Dan Horn, Corey Hummerston, Madison Johnson, Nathan Keen, Ben Lanham, Ian Liberto, Kyle Samuel, Scott Shedenhelm, Timothy Shew, Maria Cristina Slye, Cassie Austin Taylor, Davis Wayne, Brandon L. Whitmore, and Connor Wince.

Led by four-time Tony Award-winning director Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, the entire creative team of the Broadway production reprises their roles for the national tour of Hello, Dolly!, including four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Andy Einhorn (Music Supervision), Robert Billig (Music Direction), Tony Award winner Larry Hochman (Orchestrations), Tony Award winner Don Pippin (Vocal Arrangements), David Chase (Dance Arrangements), and Telsey + Company (Casting).

Hello, Dolly! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on April 20, 2017. Having broken the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history, the box office record at the Shubert Theatre twelve times, and shattering The Shubert Organization's all-time record ten times, this production will end its historic Broadway run on August 25, 2018.

A complete list of cities and dates for the national tour of Hello, Dolly! can be found at www.hellodollyonbroadway.com.

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes





