August Wilson African American Cultural Center Presents PRIDE & JOY: A Celebration of Voguing and LGBTQ+ Pride Month

The event is set for June 30.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

The August Wilson African American Cultural Center has announced Pride & Joy, a special event honoring Voguing and LGBTQ+ Pride Month on June 30th. This celebration showcases the rich history and vibrant artistry of the voguing scene, an iconic queer art form that originated in New York City's ballrooms in the 1980s and continues to flourish today.

Voguing is a powerful dance style that represents a movement of self-expression and identity, particularly within Black and Brown communities where queer individuals have found a safe space to celebrate their true selves. As part of our Pride month programming, we are excited to offer a 90-minute Vogue Workshop at the AWAACC, where participants can learn the art of catwalking, high kicking, dropping and posing, and more.

The workshop ticket includes access to the dance party starting at 9pm. For those unable to attend the workshop, the dance party is free and open to all. Join us for a night of music, live performances, a vogue dance battle, cash bar, and delicious food from one of our select vendors.

Leading the Vogue Workshop is John Dez Easter III, Co-Director of True T PGH and a respected member of the Historical Underground Ballroom Community. Dez has been immersed in the world of voguing since his debut in 2008 and is passionate about inspiring others to embrace this unique art form. His teaching style reflects his love for the freedom and creativity that voguing offers.

Additionally, we are honored to have Cordell Jones, a Pennsylvania-based artist with expertise in singing, acting, and entertainment, as part of our event. A graduate of the University of the Arts with a bachelor's degree in vocal performance and jazz studies, Cordell brings his exceptional talent and passion to our celebration.

Join us at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center on June 30th as we embrace the spirit of voguing, celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride, and honor the diversity and resilience of our community. The festivities begin with the Vogue Workshop, followed by a lively dance party at 9pm. Get ready to express yourself, learn, and dance the night away! Tickets are available at awaacc.org.




