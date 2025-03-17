ASCEND World Premiere to be Presented at Pittsburgh Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Pittsburgh Playhouse is pleased to announce the world premiere of ASCEND, an immersive experience blending projections, music, dance and 360-degree encounters, running at the Pittsburgh Playhouse April 24 - May 18, 2025.

In ASCEND, audience members will immerse themselves in a multi-disciplinary production that explores the four elements of earth, air, water and fire explored through stunning projections, evocative music, mesmerizing dance and the gravity defying artistry of aerialists. Using projections and stop motion animation, this experience merges STEM and art, offering a unique interactive experience that invites diverse audiences to connect, reflect and celebrate our shared humanity.

ASCEND was co-created & co-written by Kiesha Lalama, Jacob John White and Jaxon White, with digital design by Daniel Fine, music composition by Ryan McMasters and costume design by Michael Montgomery.

To encourage audiences to share in the experience of building ASCEND at the Playhouse, a new Instagram and YouTube channel have been created. Patrons can follow along to see how the Pittsburgh Playhouse build sets and costumes, and train cast members of various performance elements of the show including aerial work and drumming.

