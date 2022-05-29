2022 Gene Kelly Award Winners Announced

A near sold-out crowd gathered at the Benedum Center as Pittsburgh CLO and The Michael J. Kara Family honored Allegheny County's finest high school performers at the 31st Annual Pittsburgh CLO Gene Kelly Awards for Excellence in High School Musical Theater on Saturday, May 28, 2022.



Named for legendary performer and Pittsburgh native Gene Kelly, the celebration emphasizes the importance of arts education and rewards the time, energy, and dedication that local high schools devote to their musical productions each spring. The ceremony included live ensemble performances by eight Best Musical nominees, and live performances by six Best Actor and six Best Actress nominees. Ensembles performed a five-minute selection from their nominated musicals, and Best Actor and Actress nominees performed in character-driven medley groups. Special guest presenters included local television personality WPXI's David Johnson, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, and Broadway's Danny Herman and Rocker Verastique.



Pittsburgh CLO's Gene Kelly Awards is the nation's oldest, most comprehensive regional

awards program. Patterned on the Tony Awards®, it recognizes excellence in student

performances and production, including Best Student Orchestra, Scenic Design, Costume Design, Lighting Design, Ensemble, Crew/Technical, Dance Ensemble, Vocal Ensemble, Outstanding Student Artist, and Musical. Awards are given in four budget levels, ensuring that all schools, whether public and private and no matter their resources, have an equal opportunity to participate and win.



Pittsburgh CLO's Gene Kelly Awards presented over $70,000 in scholarships, including the following college-bound seniors: Point Park University presented Katherin Bruce and Nathan Phillips with a scholarship renewable for four years, to attend Point Park University's Conservatory of Performing Arts. Robert Morris University presented Leila Wertz with a scholarship renewable for four years, to attend Robert Morris University. Indiana University of Pennsylvania presented Maxwell Pratley with a one-time scholarship to attend IUP.



Gene Kelly Cash Scholarships were awarded to three high school seniors who have applied and were accepted to a school for the performing or technical arts: Kylie Edwards, Lillian McDermott, and Natalie Phillips.



The Pittsburgh CLO Ambassadors awarded scholarships to three college-bound students who will be pursuing a major outside of the arts: Aubree Aurelt, Owen Kagle, and Luke Smarra.



The Walter Blenko Memorial Scholarship, established in memory of former long-time board member Walter Blenko was awarded to Kylie Edwards.



The Charles Gray Award for Special Achievement in Arts Education was presented to Pittsburgh Allegheny K-5, in recognition of its arts education program. The school has made an enduring commitment to use the arts as a way to build community, develop empathy, and promote leadership skills. The school was presented with an award and a cash prize.



Now in its 18th year, The Kelly Critics program is a joint partnership between Pittsburgh CLO, Dr. Christopher Rawson, and the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Sharon Eberson presented the Christopher Rawson Kelly Critics Award. Kevin Hutchinson from Baldwin High School was presented with the award and a cash prize.



Pittsburgh CLO congratulates the 2022 Gene Kelly Awards winners, nominees and the following 32 participating Allegheny County high schools: Avonworth High School, Baldwin High School, Bishop Canevin High School, Central Catholic - Oakland Catholic High Schools, Chartiers Valley High School, Elizabeth Forward High School, Gateway High School, Hampton High School, Keystone Oaks High School, McKeesport Area High School, Montour High School, Moon Area High School, North Hills High School, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart High School, Penn Hills High School, Pine-Richland High School, Pittsburgh Allderdice High School, Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12, Plum Senior High, Quaker Valley High School, Redeemer Lutheran School, Riverview Jr./Sr. High School, Serra Catholic High School, Sewickley Academy, Shady Side Academy Senior School, South Fayette High School, Springdale Jr./Sr. High School, St. Joseph High School, Thomas Jefferson High School, West Allegheny High School, Westinghouse Arts Academy, Woodland Hills Senior High School.

The Recipients of the 2022 Gene Kelly Awards are:



Best Scenic Design

Budget Level I: Westinghouse Arts Academy for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Budget Level II: Hampton High School for Into The Woods

Budget Level III: Thomas Jefferson High School for Legally Blonde The Musical

Budget Level IV: Woodland Hills Senior High School for Shrek The Musical



Best Costume Design

Budget Level I: Westinghouse Arts Academy for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Budget Level II: Avonworth High School for The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Broadway Revival Version)

Budget Level III: Moon Area High School for The Addams Family

Budget Level IV: Baldwin High School for How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying



Best Lighting Design

Budget Level I: Westinghouse Arts Academy for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Budget Level II: Shady Side Academy Senior School for Pippin

Budget Level III: Riverview Jr./Sr. High School for Disney's The Little Mermaid

Budget Level IV: Woodland Hills Senior High School for Shrek The Musical



Best Vocal Ensemble

Budget Level I: Westinghouse Arts Academy for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Budget Level II: Hampton High School for Into The Woods

Budget Level III: Thomas Jefferson High School for Legally Blonde The Musical

Budget Level IV: Woodland Hills Senior High School for Shrek The Musical



Best Dance Ensemble

Budget Level I: Westinghouse Arts Academy for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Budget Level II: Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 for Hairspray

Budget Level III: Thomas Jefferson High School for Legally Blonde The Musical

Budget Level IV: West Allegheny High School for Legally Blonde The Musical



Best Crew/Technical Execution

Budget Level I: Chartiers Valley for Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins

Budget Level II: Elizabeth Forward for Little Shop of Horrors - Broadway Version

Budget Level III: Thomas Jefferson High School for Legally Blonde The Musical

Budget Level IV: Woodland Hills Senior High School for Shrek The Musical



Best Student Orchestra

Pine-Richland High School for Shrek The Musical



Outstanding Student Artist

Maddie Casella, Stage Manager from North Hills Senior High School



Best Supporting Actor

Maxwell Pratley from Baldwin High School for "Bud Frump" in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying



Best Supporting Actress

Molly Virtue from Pittsburgh Allderdice High School for "Fairy Godmother" in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella



Best Actor

Tyler Guinto-Brody from Elizabeth Forward High School for "Seymour Krelborn" in Little Shop of Horrors - Broadway Version



Best Actress

Kylie Edwards from Gateway High School for "Janet Van De Graaff" in The Drowsy Chaperone



Best Musical

Budget Level I: Westinghouse Arts Academy for The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Budget Level II: Hampton High School for Into The Woods

Budget Level III: Thomas Jefferson High School for Legally Blonde The Musical

Budget Level IV: Woodland Hills Senior High School for Shrek The Musical

In 2009, former Pittsburgh CLO Executive Producer and CEO, Van Kaplan, brought Pittsburgh CLO's Gene Kelly Awards into the national spotlight by co-founding the Jimmy Awards/National High School Musical Theatre Awards, based on its own revered program. Originally, 16 existing regional awards programs participated. Due to the growth in popularity of high school musicals, 46 programs will participate in this year's event and culminating performance on Broadway.



The winners for Best Actor and Best Actress will represent Pittsburgh CLO's Gene Kelly Awards in the Jimmy Awards ®/National High School Musical Theatre Awards ® in New York City on Monday, June 27. The Jimmy Awards ®/National High School Musical Theater Awards ® impacts more than 140,000 students annually who participate in high school musical theater competitions sponsored by top professional theaters across the country. A Best Actress and Best Actor winner from each of these competitions is sent to New York for a week-long theater intensive of coaching and rehearsals with industry professionals in preparation for a one-night-only showcase at The Jimmy Awards ® on Broadway, where a panel of judges crowns the nation's top performers. Since its inception, NHSMTA has been the catalyst for more than $4,000,000 in educational scholarships awarded to deserving young performers. For more information, visit www.JimmyAwards.com.



The Gene Kelly Awards are presented by the Michael J. Kara Family with additional support provided by Deloitte, The Gismondi Family Foundation, Point Park University, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, PNC Bank, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, and the CLO Ambassadors.



The Charles Gray Award is made possible by the Roy A. Hunt Foundation. The Pittsburgh CLO would also like to thank The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust for the use of the Benedum Center. Deloitte Consulting, LLP is the official auditor for the Gene Kelly Awards.

Pictured: Best Actress Winner Kylie Edwards

