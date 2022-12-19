12 Days Left To Vote For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Awards; Pittsburgh Musical Theater Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2022.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2022 BroadwayWorld Pittsburgh Standings - 12/19/22

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Milia Ayache - ANGELMAKERS - RealTime Interventions 26%

Dylan Pal & Jackie Mishol - THE CABINET OF DOCTOR CALIGARI: A MURDEROUS MUSICAL COMEDY - New Musical - collaboration w/ Stage Right Productions / Seton Hill University 23%

Don Mike Mendoza - HOMETOWN TALENT - La Ti Do Productions: Pittsburgh 13%

Catherine Baird - TWELVE DATES OF CHRISTMAS - Steel City Shakespeare Center 13%

Princess Jafar - THE PRINCESS IS RIGHT! - New Hazlett Theater 13%

Feralcat - DISASSEMBLY - New Hazlett Theater 7%

Bryce Rabideau - MEANWHILE - New Hazlett Theater 4%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Alex Manalo - AN UNTITLED NEW PLAY BY JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE - City Theatre 29%

Danny Herman and Rocker Verastique - GRAND HOTEL, THE MUSICAL - Front Porch Theatricals 24%

Josh Rhodes - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO 22%

Kiki Lucas - EMILIA - Pitt Stages 17%

Kaila Carter - SOMEWHERE STRANGE - New Hazlett Theater 7%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Martha Oliver - SPRING AWAKENING - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 29%

Isabel Rubio - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO 23%

Madison Michalko - GARBOLOGISTS - City Theatre 15%

Joan Markert - ENDGAME - PICT Classic Theatre 12%

Gregg Barnes - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO 10%

madison hack - THE GARBOLOGISTS - City Theatre 10%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Barbara Burgess-Lefebvre - PIPPIN - Little Lake Theatre 18%

Cindy Croot - ANGELMAKERS: SONGS FOR FEMALE SERIAL KILLERS - RealTime Interventions 16%

Robyne Parrish - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Front Porch Theatricals 15%

Reginald L. Douglas - AN UNTITLED NEW PLAY BY JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE - City Theatre 13%

Scott Calhoon - GRAND HOTEL - Front Porch Theatricals 13%

Baayork Lee - A CHORUS LINE - Pittsburgh CLO 13%

Josh Rhodes - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO 12%



Best Direction Of A Play

Bria Walker - EMILIA - Pitt Stages 15%

Monteze Freeland - THE GARBOLOGISTS - City Theatre 13%

Scott Evans - PUFFS - CLO Cabaret 13%

Theo Fantozzi - TWELFTH NIGHT - Youth Shakespeare Society of Pittsburgh 12%

J. Cody Spellman - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Throughline Theatre Company 9%

Shelly Cary - A WOUNDED DEER LEAPS HIGHEST - Pittsburgh New Works Festival 7%

Claire Ivy Stoller - THE MOCKINGBIRD'S NEST - Split Stage Productions 6%

Jennifer Tober - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 6%

Michael Berresse - THE CHRISTMAS STORY - Pittsburgh Public 5%

Elena Alexandratos - A BOLD STROKE FOR A WIFE - PICT Classic Theatre 5%

Jim Warren - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Rustic Mechanicals 3%

Rusty Thelin - THE ALCHEMIST OF SHARPSBURG - RealTime Interventions 3%

Rusty Thelin - KHURAKI - RealTime Interventions 2%



Best Ensemble Performance

ANGELMAKERS - RealTime Interventions 10%

EMILIA - Pitt Stages 10%

PUFFS - CLO cabaret 8%

A CHORUS LINE - Pittsburgh CLO 8%

GRAND HOTEL - Front Porch Theatricals 8%

SPRING AWAKENING - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 7%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Youth Shakespeare Society of Pittsburgh 7%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO 7%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Stage Right Productions 5%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Pittsburgh Shakespeare in the Parks 5%

SISTER ACT - Pittsburgh CLO 5%

THE CHERRY ORCHARD - Quantum Theatre 4%

ROCK OF AGES - Split Stage Productions 4%

THE CABINET OF DOCTOR CALIGARI: A MURDEROUS MUSICAL COMEDY - New Musical - collaboration w/ Stage Right Productions / Seton Hill University 3%

A BOLD STROKE FOR A WIFE - PICT Classic Theatre 3%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Rustic Mechanicals 2%

PLANO - Quantum theater 2%

ENDGAME - PICT Classic Theatre 2%

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - New Renaissance Theatre Company 2%

KHURAKI - RealTime Interventions 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Forrest Trimble - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Pittsburgh Musical Theatre 32%

Theo Fantozzi - TWELFTH NIGHT - Youth Shakespeare Society of Pittsburgh 15%

Annmarie Duggan - EMILIA - Pitt Stages 13%

Emily-Ann Stephens - THE DRAG SEED - Pitt Stages 7%

Nicole White - ENDGAME - PICT Classic Theatre 7%

Cat Aceto - MACBETH - Steel City Shakespeare Center 7%

Jorge Arroyo - GARBOLIGISTS - City Theatre 6%

Justin Sines - PITTSBURGH NEW WORKS FESTIVAL 2022 - Pittsburgh New Works Festival 6%

Jason Lynch - PARADISE BLUE - City Theatre 6%

Forrest Trimble - WHAT KIND OF WOMEN - Off the Wall 3%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Travis Rigby - COMPANY - Riverfront Theater Company 30%

Becki Toth - A NEW BRAIN - Pitt Stages 26%

James Cunningham - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO 22%

Ensemble - MACBETH - Steel City Shakespeare Center 10%

Nandita Mahesh - WHY WE HAVE A BODY - Pitt Stages 7%

Nandita Mahesh - THE DRAG SEED - Pitt Stages 5%



Best Musical

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 20%

ANGELMAKERS: SONGS FOR FEMALE SERIAL KILLERS - RealTime Interventions 12%

A NEW BRAIN - Pitt Stages 10%

GRAND HOTEL - Front Porch Theatricals 10%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO 10%

PIPPIN - Little Lake Theater 9%

KINKY BOOTS - THE MUSICAL IN CONCERT - Pittsburgh CLO 8%

A CHORUS LINE - Pittsburgh CLO 8%

AN UNTITLED NEW PLAY BY JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE - City Theatre 7%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Pittsburgh CLO 6%



Best New Play Or Musical

THE CABINET OF DOCTOR CALIGARI: A MURDEROUS MUSICAL COMEDY - New Musical (Greg Kerestan) - Stage Right / Seton Hill University 20%

ABDUCTION - Carnegie Stage 17%

WHAT KIND OF WOMEN - Off the Wall 9%

PLANO - Quantum theater 9%

PEOPLE OF PITTSBURGH: THE ALCHEMIST OF SHARPSBURG - RealTime Iinterventions 8%

THE MOCKINGBIRD'S NEST - Split Stage Productions 7%

THE GARBOLOGISTS - City Theatre 7%

A WOUNDED DEER LEAPS HIGHEST - Pittsburgh New Works Festival 6%

GARBOLOGISTS - City Theatre 6%

PAPA - New Hazlett Theater 5%

VERY BERRY DEAD - Big Storm Production Company 4%



Best Performer In A Musical

Erin Seaberg - MAMMA MIA! - Mon River Arts 14%

Milia Ayache - ANGELMAKERS: SONGS FOR FEMALE SERIAL KILLERS - RealTime Interventions 12%

Brecken Farrell - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 10%

Clay Aiken - DROWSY CHAPERONE - PittsburghCLO 8%

Callee Miles - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 7%

Paige Wasserman - A NEW BRAIN - Pitt Stages 7%

Kristin Pacelli - ADDAMS FAMILY - Old Schoolhouse Players 7%

Michael Greer - SISTER ACT - Pittsburgh CLO 5%

David Toole - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 5%

Julianne Avolio - AN UNTITLED NEW PLAY BY JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE - City Theatre 4%

Sarah Bowden - A CHORUS LINE - Pittsburgh CLO 4%

Lisa Ann Goldsmith - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Pittsburgh CLO 3%

Hannah Rosenberg - MAMMA MIA! - Mon River Arts 3%

Justyanna Fortna - A NEW BRAIN - Pitt Stages 3%

Mai Khoi - ANGELMAKERS: SONGS FOR FEMALE SERIAL KILLERS - RealTime Interventions 3%

Elizabeth Miller - GRAND HOTEL, THE MUSICAL - Front Porch Theatricals 2%

Ryan Steinly - A NEW BRAIN - Pitt Stages 2%

Emily Miller - GODSPELL - Pittsburgh CLO 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Hope Anthony - A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Pittsburgh Public Theater 12%

Callee Miles - A BOLD STROKE FOR A WIFE - PICT Classic Theatre 12%

Dan Mayhak - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Throughline Theatre Company 9%

Michael Greer - PUFFS - CLO cabaret 7%

Ernesto Mario Sanchez - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Throughline Theatre Company 5%

Monteze Freeland - PARADISE BLUE - City Theatre 5%

Wali Jamal - PARADISE BLUE - City Theatre 4%

Bria Walker - THE GARBOLOGISTS - City Theatre 4%

Jackie Mishol - A WOUNDED DEER LEAPS HIGHEST - The Bobcat Players 4%

Martin Giles - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pittsburgh Public Theater 4%

Sarah Young - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Rustic Mechanicals 3%

Helena Ruoti - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pittsburgh Public Theatre 3%

Tim McGeever - PUFFS - CLO Cabaret 3%

Matt Henderson - THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Arcade Comedy Theater 3%

Lydia Gibson - THE ALCHEMIST OF SHARPSBURG - RealTime Interventions 2%

Julianne Avolio - PLANO - Quantum Theatre 2%

Lauren Scheller-Wolf - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Steel City Shakespeare Center 2%

Nick Lehane - THE CHERRY ORCHARD - Quantum Theatre 2%

Joseph McGranaghan - A BOLD STROKE FOR A WIFE - PICT Classic Theatre 2%

Bailey Lee - PAPA - New Hazlett Theater 2%

James Fitzgerald - ENDGAME - PICT Classic Theatre 2%

Christine McGrath - THE MERRY WIVES OF WI - Steel City Shakespeare Center 1%

Martin Giles - ENDGAME - PICT Classic Theatre 1%

Alison Weisgall - KHURAKI - RealTime Interventions 1%

Claire Sabatine - KHURAKI - RealTime Interventions 1%



Best Play

A RAISIN IN THE SUN - Pittsburgh Public Theater 22%

PUFFS - CLO cabaret 15%

EMILIA - Pitt Stages 12%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Youth Shakespeare Society of Pittsburgh 10%

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Throughline Theatre Company 9%

A WOUNDED DEER LEAPS HIGHEST - Pittsburgh New Works Festival 4%

THE CHERRY ORCHARD - Quantum Theatre 4%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Rustic Mechanicals 4%

A BOLD STROKE FOR A WIFE - PICT Classic Theatre 3%

PARADISE BLUE - City Theatre 3%

WHAT KIND OF WOMEN - Off the Wall 3%

GARBOLOGISTS - City Theatre 2%

PLANO - Quantum Theatre 2%

ENDGAME - PICT Classic Theatre 2%

PAPA - New Hazlett Theater 1%

THE THANKSGIVING PLAY - Arcade Comedy Theater 1%

PEOPLE OF PITTSBURGH: THE ALCHEMIST OF SHARPSBURG - RealTime Interventions 1%

KHURAKI - RealTime Interventions 1%

THE ILLUSTRIOUS INVALID - Kinetic Theatre 1%

NOT MY REVOLUTION - off the WALL 0%



Best Production of an Opera

IN A GROVE - Pittsburgh Opera 40%

RUSALKA - Pittsburgh Opera 31%

IDASPE - Quantum Theatre 29%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tucker Topel - EVIL DEAD: THE MUSICAL - Pittsburgh Musical Theatre 19%

Tucker Topel - SPRING AWAKENING - Point Park University 13%

Johnmichael Bohach - GRAND HOTEL - Front Porch Theatricals 10%

M.K. Hughes - EMILIA - Pitt Stages 8%

Tucker Topel - A LYRICAL CHRISTMAS CAROL - Pittsburgh Musical Theater 7%

Bryce Cutler - THE CHERRY ORCHARD - Quantum Theatre 6%

Narelle Sissions - GARBOLOGISTS - City Theatre 5%

Cat Aceto - MACBETH - Steel City Shakespeare Center 5%

Gianni Downs - WHY WE HAVE A BODY - Pitt Stages 5%

Johnmichael Bohach - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Prime Stage Theatre 4%

Tucker Topel - WHAT KIND OF WOMEN - Off The Wall 4%

Johnmichael Bohach - A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE - Front Porch Theatrical 4%

Jillian Werbisky - THE DRAG SEED - Pitt Stages 3%

NingNing Yang - SOMEWHERE STRANGE - New Hazlett Theater 3%

Lindsay Goranson - PAPA - New Hazlett Theater 2%

Tucker Topel - NOT MY REVOLUTION - Off The Wall 1%

Lindsay Goranson - DISASSEMBLY - New Hazlett Theater 1%

Tucker Topel - MEANWHILE - New Hazlett Theater 1%

Johnmichael Bohach - THE ILLUSTRIOUS INVALID - Kinetic Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Christopher Evans - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO 23%

Angela Baughman - EMILIA - Pitt Stages 16%

Cat Aceto - MACBETH - Steel City Shakespeare Center 14%

Shannon Napp - WHAT KIND OF WOMEN - off the WALL 12%

Peter Brucker - THE CHERRY ORCHARD - Quantum Theatre 11%

Karin Graybash - GARBOLOGISTS - City Theatre 9%

TJ Hays - THE DRAG SEED - Pitt Stages 9%

Olivia Jefferson - WHY WE HAVE A BODY - Pitt Stages 6%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Melessie Clark - AN UNTITLED NEW PLAY BY JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE - City Theatre 21%

Derek Fredrickson - MAMMA MIA! - Mon River Arts Theatre 13%

Mikaela Kapeluck - GRAND HOTEL, THE MUSICAL - Front Porch Theatricals 9%

Donna McKechnie - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO 8%

CJ Lande - A NEW BRAIN - Pitt Stages 8%

Nolan Franks - SPRING AWAKENING - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 6%

Malcolm McGraw - GRAND HOTEL, THE MUSICAL - Front Porch Theatricals 5%

Jade Goodes - MAMMA MIA - Mon River Arts 5%

Jackie Mishol - THE CABINET OF DR. CALIGARI - Stage Right Productions 4%

Jeff Blumenkrantz - DROWSY CHAPERONE - Pittsburgh CLO 4%

Jackie Mishol - SPRING AWAKENING - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 4%

Claire Ivy Stoller - ROCK OF AGES - Split Stage Productions 4%

Kristin Conrad - GRAND HOTEL, THE MUSICAL - Front Porch Theatricals 3%

Dylan Pal - SPRING AWAKENING - The Geyer Performing Arts Center 3%

Matt Magill - MAMMA MIA! - Mon River Arts 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Melessie Clark - TWO TRAINS RUNNING - Pittsburgh Public Theater 18%

Katy Risotto - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Throughline Theatre Company 11%

Lenora Nemetz - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Pittsburgh Public Theatre 9%

Ella Mizera - TWELFTH NIGHT - Youth Shakespeare Society of Pittsburgh 8%

Annie Batista - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Throughline Theatre Company 7%

Erika Krenn - A WOUNDED DEER LEAPS HIGHEST - Pittsburgh New Works Festival 6%

Cole Vecchio - MACBETH - Steel City Shakespeare Center 5%

Tony Bingham - THE IMAGINARY INVALID - Kinetic Theatre 4%

Tim McGeever - PLANO - Quantum theater 4%

Matt Henderson - ARSENIC AND OLD LACE - Prime Stage Theatre 3%

Anne Rematt - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Steel City Shakespeare Center 3%

Josh Brooks - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Rustic Mechanicals 3%

Lisa Ann Goldsmith - A BOLD STROKE FOR A WIFE - PICT Classic Theatre 3%

Joseph McGranaghan - THE CHERRY ORCHARD - Quantum Theatre 3%

Jason A Young - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - The Rustic Mechanicals 2%

Cary Anne Spear - PLANO - Quantum Theatre 2%

Brian Linden - A BOLD STROKE FOR A WIFE - PICT Classic Theatre 2%

Michael McBurney - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Throughline Theatre Company 2%

David Ogrodowski - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Throughline Theatre Company 1%

Darrin Mosley Jr. - MACBETH - Steel City Shakespeare Center 1%

Sam Turich - A BOLD STROKE FOR A WIFE - PICT Classic Theatre 1%

Brian Kadlecik - A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - Throughline Theatre Company 1%

Kevin Lageman - A BOLD STROKE FOR A WIFE - PICT Classic Theatre 0%

