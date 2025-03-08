Video: Steven Sater Discusses Casting for SPRING AWAKENING

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Spring Awakening will be playing at the Greasepaint Theater, from April 4 through April 13, 2025. The role of George will now be portrayed by Skylar Austin, which Steven Sater goes into detail about. The role was originally to be performed by Eric Liu. Sater won a Tony Award and Pullitzer Prize for his book and lyrics for Spring Awakening.

The rest of the cast includes Carson Stewart (Johnny), Johnna Watson (Ilse), Desmond Woodward (Hanschen), Jessie Jo Aka (Wendla), Stephanie Likes (Adult Women), Christian Johannsen (Martha), Micah J. Lawrenec (Ernst), and more.

The creative Team includes Casey Likes (Director), Tatum Grell and Maureen Watson (Assistant Directors), Alan Plado (Musical Director), Jordan Cline (Stage Manager), Dale Nakagawa (Lighting Design), Pete Bish (Sound Design), and Tatum Grell (Props Design).

The show opens April 4 at the Greasepaint Theater in Scottsdale, Arizona, and will close on April 13. Tickets are on sale now.

