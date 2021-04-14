University Of Arizona School Of Theatre, Film & Television Announces I DREAM IN WIDESCREEN 2021 Line-up

The University of Arizona's School of Theatre, Film & Television presents the 16th edition of I DREAM IN WIDESCREEN, the annual showcase of undergraduate thesis films celebrating a wide range of new filmmaking voices graduating from the School's nationally ranked Film & Television program.

The hybrid event will premiere concurrently in person and online: the in-person event will take place on Saturday, May 8, and IDIWS will stream online for a global audience from May 8-22.

The in-person edition of the School of Theatre, Film & Television's marquee annual event will take place at the Cactus Drive-In Cinema on Saturday, May 8. Tucson's Loft Cinema Program Director Jeff Yanc will host. From May 8-22, the films will also be available to stream online at loftcinema.org via a partnership between the School and the renowned arthouse cinema. Films will compete for prizes awarded by this year's Jury: Mike Plante ('94), Senior Programmer for Short Film at the Sundance Film Festival, Nicholas Snell ('14), screenwriter and A/V coordinator for Lucasfilm, and film critic and journalist Katie Walsh (Los Angeles Times, IndieWire, Vanity Fair).

I Dream in Widescreen films regularly attract international recognition that sets the emerging filmmakers on a path to industry success. In a banner year, films from the 2020 edition of IDIWS have been officially selected to screen at multiple festivals nationally and internationally.

Hailed by LatinHeat as "a powerful start to her career," Roxanna Stevens Ibarra's film Tesoro has been selected to screen at the Philadelphia Latino Film Festival, the San Diego Latino Film Festival, the Latino & Native American Film Festival, and the Phoenix Film Festival. Two films - Emma Sinex's Barren and Adrian Meyer and Martin Somoza's Houses in Motion were selected by the Las Cruces International Film Festival. Adam Meilech's The Leak has been selected by the Austin Comedy Film Festival and the Portland Comedy Film Festival. Faye Ruiz's first film, The Lights Are On, No One's Home, will screen next week at Outfest Fusion in Los Angeles, and featured last month at London's BFI Flare, the largest LGBTIQ+ film festival in Europe.

"This year's class of filmmakers is an exciting follow-up to our 2020 filmmakers and represents what filmmaking at the University of Arizona is all about: determined, creative, flexible, totally original and emotionally honest," said Lisanne Skyler, filmmaker and Film & Television faculty at the University of Arizona's School of Theatre, Film & Television. "That they were able to achieve such evocative storytelling when all of their pre-thesis training was turned on its head by the pandemic is a testament to the spirit of our student and filmmaking community."

The IDIWS2021 line-up, including fourteen films and one series pitch, is as follows:

Saturday, August 8, starting at 7:30pm MST

Awards Ceremony

Hosted by: Jeff Yanc