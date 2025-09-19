Theaterworks Will Open 2025–2026 YouthWorks Season with STUART LITTLE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TheaterWorks in Peoria will open its 2025–2026 YouthWorks season with Stuart Little, running October 3–19, 2025. Directed by Valley favorite Jim Gradillas, the show features a cast of 22 young performers ages 8–17, bringing E.B. White’s timeless tale to life in the intimate McMillin Theatre.

With its cozy, immersive setting, the McMillin Theatre provides the perfect backdrop for Stuart, the small but determined mouse navigating a big world. The production will showcase 22 young performers, ages 8–17, whose energy and imagination will bring this cherished story to life for a new generation of audiences.

The play will be directed by Jim Gradillas, a longtime Valley favorite returning to TheaterWorks after nearly 16 years. Gradillas, who previously served as the organization’s Youth Programs Manager, has more than three decades of experience as a professional actor, teacher, director, and writer in Arizona. His work spans Musical Theatre of Anthem, Mesa Arts Center, Valley Youth Theatre, East Valley Children’s Theatre, Phoenix Theatre, Greasepaint Youth Theatre, and beyond. He has also served as Artistic Director for Creative Stages, Acting Zone Theatre, and West Valley Stages, helping shape countless productions and mentor emerging young artists across the state.

Ticketing Information

Tickets are $27 for youth and $31 for adults and are available at theaterworks.org or by calling the box office at 623-815-7930. With limited seating and a short run, early purchase is recommended. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more.