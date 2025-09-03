The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre Announces Ninth Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre has unveiled its Ninth Season for 2025-2026, marking a new chapter of inventive theatre under the leadership of new Co-Artistic and Managing Directors, Annika Maher and Zac Austin. The season features a vibrant lineup of immersive performances, unique collaborations, and imaginative storytelling for all ages at the theatre in the History Y building in Tucson’s Fourth Avenue District.

This year's programming highlights include the Arizona premiere of a play about the power of language, a circus-inspired culinary-theatre experience, and a darkly humorous show evoking a Charles Addams-style cartoon come to life.

Ninth Season (2025-2026) highlights:

WHERE WORDS ONCE WERE

Arizona Premiere, September 25–October 12, 2025

From playwright and modern fairytale maker Finegan Kruckemeyer: in a dystopian world where language is rationed to only 1,000 approved words, a young hero, Orhan, discovers that a single word can change the world.



SÉANCE!

World Premiere, October 17-25, 2025

Just in time for Halloween comes a Victorian-era seance summoned from the quirky and magical minds of Wolfe Bowart and Zac Austin. A theatrical production that encourages us to question what we see and hear as we gather around the table to communicate with those who have passed before us. Aunt Edith, we still need your chicken salad recipe! In this kooky Charles Addams cartoon come to life, watch out for things going bump in the night!



THEATRE DE CUISINE

World Premiere, March 26–April 4, 2026

Join us for an evening of fine dining and a circus-inspired theatrical experience. Elegantly presented dishes by Chef Patricia Espinosa are paired with humorous and poetic short theatrical numbers. From physical theatre creator Wolfe Bowart, a culinary experience like no other!

Returning Festivals & Series

THE WOBO SHOW

An ever-evolving series of vaudeville-infused theater creations by Wolfe Bowart and Xochitl Martinez, featuring special guest artists. The hilarious family-friendly shows combine new material with beloved scenes from Bowart's global touring works. Mainstage; Sep 12-14, Nov 21-23, Jan 23-25

RADIO HOUR

My Favorite Husband: Halloween Surprise Party & Lights Out: Poltergeist (Sep 5-6) and Our Miss Brooks: Valentine’s Date & Lights Out: The Ugliest Man in the World (Feb 13-14) (13+) all performed in the classic style of golden age radio plays.

RED HERRING PUPPETS

A family-friendly puppet series with performances of The Barking Mouse and the Blue Frog (Oct 19), and Aesop’s Fables (Mar 22).

Visit scoundrelandscamp.org for more information, showtimes and tickets.

About The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre

The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, is an award-winning Tucson-based professional theater company founded in 2016 by Bryan and Elizabeth Falcón. We are dedicated to creating immersive, imaginative experiences for audiences of all ages and sharing diverse stories about and by historically excluded voices. Our two venues, a 100-seat proscenium theater and a 40-seat black box space, are located at The Historic Y in the 4th Avenue Shopping District.