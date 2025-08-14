The Nash Opens Auditions And Registration For 2025–26 Youth Jazz Ensembles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Nash, Arizona’s home for world-class jazz performance and education, is now accepting auditions and registrations for its 2025–26 youth jazz ensembles.

With programs for students from elementary through high school, The Nash offers opportunities for every skill level—from beginners exploring jazz improvisation to advanced players seeking professional-level training.

All ensembles rehearse at the state-of-the-art John Dawson Jazz Education Center in downtown Phoenix, with participants performing on The Nash’s renowned main stage.

Auditioned groups include the Nash Legacy Ensemble (Sept. 7, 2:00–5:00 p.m.), for advanced high school musicians; the Nash Big Band (Sept. 14, 2:00–5:00 p.m.), open to junior high and high school players; and the Nash Youth Vocal Ensemble (Aug. 25, 5:00–7:00 p.m.), for vocalists in grades 9–12.

No-audition programs include The Nash Futures, introducing younger students to jazz fundamentals, and Nash Jazz DivAZ, an all-female ensemble for ages 12–18.

For audition requirements, registration, and program details, visit thenash.org/education/join-an-ensemble or email education@thenash.org.