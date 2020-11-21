The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre Announces Upcoming Shows

The Great Arizona Puppet Theatre has announced its lineup of upcoming shows.

Check them out below!

The Dinosaur Picnic

Saturday, November 28 at 10:00am

In this silly and interactive NEW SHOW, a talented bunch of dinosaurs get together for a rollicking good time at the Dinosaur Picnic! Includes a puppet-making activity you can do right in your car.

The Elves and The Shoemaker

Saturday, December 5 at 10:00am and Sunday, December 6 at 2:00pm

In this charming holiday-themed version of the traditional tale, Santa sends his elves to

help the kindly shoemaker and his wife.

Admission is $40 per car load for non-members, $30 for members; PAID reservations are REQUIRED and must be received before 5pm the day before the show. Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://azpuppets.org/reservations.php. Shows and showtimes are subject to change; please be sure to call the theater to confirm.



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org

