TFTV Unveils 2025/2026 Theatre Season Featuring ALMOST, MAINE and More

The University of Arizona School of Theatre, Film & Television (TFTV) has revealed its 2025/26 Performance Season, featuring a range of musicals and plays focusing on modern life, friendship, romance and show tunes. The season showcases the school’s rising stars in acting, design and technical production.



TFTV’s Associate Director Christie Kerr serves as Artistic Director for the 2025/26 Performance Season, guiding the artistic vision and programming for the season.



TFTV’s Performance Season serves as the public laboratory and showcase for the School’s professional training programs. The performers are students from the Bachelor of Fine Arts program in Acting and Musical Theatre, the Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Studies and Bachelor of Arts in the School’s newest program, Live and Screened Performance.



The New Directions Festival and The Climate Project are ensemble-driven ‘Workshop Productions’ showcasing the BA students as original content creators, storytellers, and performance makers. Both productions are free to attend.



TFTV 2025/26 Performance Season



Vanities: The Musical

Book By Jack Heifner (based on his play)

Lyrics & Music by David Kirshenbaum

September 28 — October 12, 2025

Marroney Theatre



Vanities: The Musical chronicles the life-affirming journey of three vivacious Texas teens from cheerleaders to sorority sisters to housewives to liberated women and beyond. The show is a funny and poignant look at three best friends who discover that, through thirty years of rapidly changing times, the one thing they can rely on is each other.



Love and Information

By Caryl Churchill

November 16 – December 7, 2025

Tornabene Theatre



Love and Information is an astute observation of contemporary society. Across a super-charged series of vignettes, the play depicts the difficulty of forming connections in a society overloaded with information.



Love and Information is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com through special arrangement with TRW PLAYS 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. www.trwplays.com



Almost, Maine

By John Cariani

February 22 – March 8, 2026

Tornabene Theatre



Welcome to Almost, Maine, a place that’s so far north, it’s almost not in the United States. And it’s not quite a town, because its residents never got around to getting organized, so it almost doesn’t exist. One cold, clear, winter night, the residents of Almost, Maine, find themselves falling in and out of love in unexpected and hilarious ways. Knees are bruised. Hearts are broken. But The Bruises heal, and the hearts mend—almost—in this delightful midwinter night’s dream.



Jerry’s Girls

Music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman. Concepts by Larry Alford, Wayne Cilento and Jerry Herman.

April 19 – May 3, 2026

Marroney Theatre



This dynamic revue celebrates the music of Jerry Herman, highlighting the broad spectrum of thrilling material he wrote specifically for female performers. This fast-paced revue features all the best songs and crowd favorites from such immortal musicals as Mame, Hello Dolly!, Milk and Honey, Mack and Mabel, A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine and La Cage Aux Folles.



The Climate Project

September 25 – 28, 2025

Tornabene Theatre



Inspired by Requiem for a Reef (2024), this collaborative physical theatre piece utilizes the "theatre of metamorphosis" approach to examine the critical issue of climate change in the Sonoran Desert. The production explores the changing metabolic footprint of life, from microbes to humans, in the face of environmental shifts.



New Directions Festival

March 26 – 29, 2026

Tornabene Theatre

