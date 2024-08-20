Spotlight: THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME at Valley Youth Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Immerse yourself in the timeless world of fifteenth-century Paris with Valley Youth Theatre's (VYT) production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame. Based on Victor Hugo's classic novel and featuring the unforgettable songs from Disney's animated film, this musical showcases a sweeping score and a powerful story of love, acceptance, and danger.

With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Peter Parnell, this show was originally developed by Disney Theatrical Productions. VYT's rendition promises to be an extraordinary theatrical event, filled with talented performances, stunning visuals, and unforgettable music.

Valley Youth Theatre is renowned for bringing the magic of storytelling, the power of music, and the profound lessons of life to the stage. Since 1989, VYT has inspired children to be the best they can be through the magic of the performing arts. Our alumni include Oscar® winners, Grammy® award-nominees, Broadway stars, rocket scientists, doctors, lawyers, parents, and community leaders from all walks of life.

Ticket Information: Purchase your tickets by visiting vyt.com/tickets or contacting the Herberger Theater Center Box Office at (602) 252-8497. Don't miss the opportunity to experience this classic tale brought to life by VYT's talented young performers.

Comments