Sonoran Desert Chorale Announces New Virtual Events

As promised, the Chorale is reaching out to the Valley and beyond with a series of virtual programs, especially designed to share our sound and our singers with audiences - in the comfort of their own homes (or actually anywhere they would like!) on the electronic device of their choice. No transportation required!

As they work their way through these "different" times, they do not want to lose the opportunity to share their music - their collective voice - with audiences until we can gather together again in person. These events will be available through YouTube and Facebook and are free to participate, though donations to Sonoran Desert Chorale will be greatly appreciated.

A link will be posted on concert days on the SDC website - SonoranDesertChorale.org.

The SDC Slim Concert Series - first Saturday of the Month

The Slim Series concerts will revisit wonderful previously performed pieces presented in new combinations accompanied by photos and graphics. These are of short duration (hence Slim in nature), intended to give a taste of the Chorale - several moments of pleasant respite.

The SDC Singer Sketches Series - third Saturday of the Month

Join us for the Singer Sketches Series where you will have an opportunity to learn something new about our singers - their day jobs, hobbies or special skills, interesting stories, delicious recipes, favorite Chorale or tour moments or songs. Get to know us "beyond the concert..."

The SDC Home for the Holidays Series - Nov. 21, Dec. 5, Dec. 19

Designed to enjoy the holidays together, the Chorale will share treats for the times starting with Thanksgiving and ending on New Year's Day. Music, stories, lots of things that offer fun for this special time of year.

Two special concerts - October 2 & 3 and December 11 & 12

These two special concerts may include new songs performed by small ensembles or soloists as conditions permit. They will be longer in duration than the Slim Concerts and offer a remix of memorable pieces performed previously by the Chorale. Many audience favorites will be included.

The first virtual concert is scheduled for Saturday, June 6.

