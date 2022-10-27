See Your Shadow Songwriting Gets Crazy On New Single, "Crazy Things Like That"
It's the follow-up to their Top 10 National Radio Hits Top 10 single, "Take it to Your Grave."
See Your Shadow Songwriting (SYS) releases "Crazy Things Like That." It's the follow-up to their Top 10 National Radio Hits Top 10 single, "Take it to Your Grave."
With a mission to create truly iconic music that has been crafted by a diverse group of musical geniuses, See Your Shadow Songwriting (SYS) has announced the release of their latest single, "Crazy Things Like That." Releasing on Friday, October 28th, 2022, the single is already picking up steam at radio, where it was among the Top 5 country singles added this week, according to the National Radio Hits chart. The new single follows up their Top 10 NRH Country chart hit, "Take it to Your Grave" (#7.)
Artistic Director for SYS, Michael Coleman explains the song: "Crazy Things Like That' was originally written for a finalist for the television program, 'The Voice.' When that finalist was a no-show for the meeting that was scheduled in Nashville, the song was placed on the shelf and See Your Shadow held onto it. It wasn't until SYS relaunched and formulated its new sound that the piece was finally given life."
Michael continues, "I sat out to write something very visual and very fun. The beauty of this piece is that you can close your eyes and listen to it, and it is like you are watching a video, you really get the visuals."
After primarily being known for its dance club music, and its work in film and television, See Your Shadow Songwriting rebranded itself and decided to switch its focus and sound to its first love, country and western. With a new stable of vocalists and musicians, See Your Shadow Songwriting, has crafted and developed its new sound harkening back to the vivid storytelling and emotion of old-school country.
Their breakout single, "I Will Tell Jesus You Said Hello" reached #1 on the iTunes Country Songs chart in South Africa while receiving national and international airplay and charting. Follow-up, "My Worth" duplicated that feat. Subsequent releases have topped the international iTunes and airplay charts, in countries including the United Kingdom. SYS current has more than 400K Spotify streams.
You can learn more about See Your Shadow Songwriting and experience the See Your Shadow Songwriting sound at its flagship website, www.seeyourshadow.com
