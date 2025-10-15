Scottsdale Philharmonic Reveals Program For Upcoming Concert

After a sold-out, kick-off concert on Sept. 28, The Scottsdale Philharmonic has announced the program for its next concert on Sunday, Nov. 16.



“We are excited to present the music from Antonin Dvorak, ‘The New World Symphony’,” says Joy Partridge, executive director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic.



Dvorak is considered a key figure in Czech musical nationalism, skillfully blending the folk music of his country into the symphonic tradition. He spent three years in the United States (1892-1895) as the director of the National Conservatory of Music in New York. During this time, he was inspired by American folk idioms, particularly African-American spirituals, leading to his Symphony No. 9, "From the New World".



In addition to the Nov. 16 concert, The Scottsdale Philharmonic has set the following dates for its 2025-26 season—Sundays Dec. 7, Feb. 15, March 22, May 3 and June 28—as well as a new pops concert (Star Wars Saga and more) on Sunday, Aug. 2 and a full concert with chorale on Aug. 30.



All concerts for the 2025-26 Season will be held at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, 6300 E. Bell Rd., in Scottsdale, from 4-6 p.m.

“We have created a new program called the ‘Student Music Education Program’ to expand classical music to our youth through free ticketing, live streaming, free musical instruments to those in need, and musical scholarships,” says Partridge. “We are als0 planning a children’s concert program.



“We are excited to announce the debut of our Symphony Store, a donation-based store on our website supporting the Scottsdale Philharmonic,” Partridge explains. “Our Symphony Store is the official online donation center of the Scottsdale Philharmonic, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Here, you’ll find a unique selection of donated items and services available as thank-you gifts for your tax-deductible contribution to our symphony.”



Unlike many symphonies, the Scottsdale Philharmonic operates independently, without support from any city, town, or government. “Our ability to share beautiful music relies entirely on the generosity of individual donors and corporate sponsors,” explains Partridge. “Since ticket sales cover only one-third of concert costs, we need the unwavering support and dedication of our donors. If you’re passionate about classical music, please visit our website to donate and join our growing community of supporters.



“This past season showed us how much the community values the power of live classical music,” Partridge says. “As your Valleywide Symphony, we are proud to offer free live streaming for those who can’t attend in person, affordable ticket prices, free tickets to students and veterans, scholarships programs and easy parking. Our mission is to make classical music available to everyone.”