Scottsdale Arts Updates April Gala Details

In order to enhance the luminous experience for guests as they walk the red carpet, Scottsdale Arts' annual The ARTrageous Gala on April 2, 2022, will now begin at 7 p.m. The event's start time was previously announced as 6 p.m.

Also recently announced, saguaro artworks from the ongoing "The Cactus Collective" exhibition at Scottsdale Fashion Square will be available to bidders during the gala's silent auction. Anyone - whether attending the event or not - can bid on the silent auction items like "The Cactus Collective" artworks, which are on view a the mall through March 31.

And Scottsdale Arts has announced a number of gala honorees. Robert H. Karatz, Jim Bruner, Nancy Schamadan and Joe Sparks will be honored as members of the inaugural board of directors for the Scottsdale Cultural Council, the organization that preceded Scottsdale Arts. Walter Productions, which creates the popular fire shows at Canal Convergence, will receive the Trailblazer Award for Local Artist while the late Francis "Fran" Cohen, who ran the Arizona Wolf Trap program for early childhood arts education, will posthumously receive the Trailblazer Award for Arts Educator.

The Herberger Award for the Arts will also be presented during the dinner portion of the fundraising event.

Quixotic Fusion, an innovative performance art collective, will provide entertainment throughout The ARTrageous Gala | Luminescence as the luxurious annual fundraiser moves to Scottsdale Stadium. The night will include a red carpet arrival, cocktail hour, three-course dinner, the awards presentation, and live and silent auctions - with entertainment by Quixotic throughout. Interior designer Anita Lang is co-charing the gala with architect Oscar De las salas.

The ARTrageous Gala benefits dynamic and diverse performances, exhibitions and arts education and outreach programs presented by Scottsdale Arts through its four branches - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art and Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation - and two signature events: Scottsdale Arts Festival and Canal Convergence.

For full event details and to purchase tickets, visit Gala.ScottsdaleArts.org.