Scottsdale Arts Festival Seeks Donations for Upcoming Exhibition

For 50 years, the Scottsdale Arts Festival has brought world-class art, live music and tasty eats to the heart of Old Town Scottsdale and is recognized as one of the top art fairs in the United States.

To commemorate this milestone, the Festival is curating an exhibition in the ArtReach Space inside Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, on view Feb. 28 - March 15, 2020.

This retrospective exhibition will feature a broad range of previous Festival items: photos, merchandise, posters, magazine and newspaper articles and more.

Images of items, questions or inquiries can be directed to Jamie Prins, Festival director, JPrins@ScottsdaleArts.org or 480-874-4697 until Dec. 13, 2019. Accepted items will be notified by Dec. 20, 2019.

Since its inception in 1969, the Festival had taken place in several different locations throughout Scottsdale: Scottsdale City Hall, Scottsdale High School, the Executive House, to name a few. In 1989, the Scottsdale Cultural Council took over administrating and producing the Scottsdale Arts Festival.

"The Scottsdale Arts Festival has been a part of Scottsdale's DNA for 5 decades and has continued to bring the best in visual, cultural, performing, and culinary arts nestled throughout the beautiful Scottsdale Civic Center Park. The Festival is Scottsdale's oldest, continuous arts festival and attracts a broad audience, from families and young professionals to retirees and discriminating art buyers. Our goal is to continue to offer unique, experiential opportunities that will not only engage and inspire attendees, but encourage a future generation of art buyers and collectors. We are proud to continue this legacy for Scottsdale and the surrounding communities. We hope the community will get involved in celebrating the 50th anniversary with us," Jamie Prins, Scottsdale Arts Festival director.

Through its partnership with the City of Scottsdale, the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts (formerly known as Scottsdale Cultural Council) creates diverse, inspired arts experiences and educational opportunities that foster active, lifelong community engagement with the arts. Since its founding in 1987, Scottsdale Arts has grown into a regionally and nationally significant, multi-disciplinary arts organization offering an exceptional variety of programs through four acclaimed branches - Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA), Scottsdale Public Art and Scottsdale Arts Learning & Innovation - serving more than 400,000 participants annually.

Since 1975, Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts has provided a stage for a wide range of artists and genres, creating shared, inspiring experiences for the community that celebrate artistic excellence and cultural awareness. Today one of the premier performing arts halls in the western United States, the Center presents a diverse season of music, dance, theater, comedy and film from around the world.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts offers performance accommodations to enhance audience members' experience, including: American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation or live audio description with two weeks advance notice. Assistive-listening devices and wheelchair seating are also available. Visit www.ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/visit/accessibility/ or contact the Member and Patron Services Box Office at 480-499-TKTS (8587) [TDD: 480-874-4694] for further details. Please inquire about services when ordering tickets.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts offers a variety of ticket discounts for Scottsdale Arts members at the Friends level and above, groups of 10 or more and those purchasing packages to four or more events in one order. The Center provides free tickets to selected events for eligible students, teachers and active-duty military and veterans. Visit www.ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/visit/tickets-discounts/ or call 480-499-TKTS (8587) for more information.

The award-winning Store at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts supports the mission and diverse programs of the nonprofit Scottsdale Arts. The Store's unique selection of merchandise includes artist-made jewelry, stylish furnishings for home and office, unique creations by Arizona artists, fair-trade and upcycled/recycled global crafts, music, books, greeting cards and imaginative toys. Purchases are tax free, and members receive a 15 percent discount. Gift wrapping and shipping are also available. The Store is open seven days a week: Monday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sunday, noon - 5 p.m.; and throughout most evening events. Phone: 480-874-4644.

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

7380 E. 2nd St.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

www.ScottsdalePerformingArts.org

480-499-TKTS (8587)





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Metro Stories

More Hot Stories For You