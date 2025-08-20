Scott Seaman And Vinny Chavez To Star In THE PRINCE OF EGYPT At Theaterworks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



TheaterWorks will open The Prince of Egypt on Friday, August 29, the second production of its 2025–26 40th Anniversary Season. Performances will run through September 14 at the Gyder Theater, located in the Peoria Center for the Performing Arts at 10580 N 83rd Dr., Peoria, AZ 85345. Tickets are available now at theaterworks.org or by calling 623-815-7930.

The production marks what TheaterWorks believes to be the first large-scale staging of The Prince of Egypt in the Phoenix metropolitan area. With music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) and a book by Philip LaZebnik, the musical follows Moses from Egyptian royalty to the deliverer of his people, offering a timeless story of faith, freedom, and transformation.

“This is a story of epic scale, but its power lies in the intimate, human experiences — love, loss, and growth — that resonate with all of us,” said Chris Hamby, TheaterWorks C.W. McMillin Executive Director and director of the production.

Leading the cast as Moses is Scott Seaman, joined by Vinny Chavez as Ramses, Sarah Wiechman as Tzipporah, Mitchell Glass as Hotep, Miguel Jackson as Seti, Sara Bernstein as Tuya, Kay B. Rose as Nefertari, Jenina Gallaway as Yocheved, Jessica Wells as Miriam, and Fernando Rubio as Aaron. They are supported by an ensemble of 41 performers, including featured dancers and child actors.

“This show is timely and relevant for today,” said Seaman. “It takes one of the oldest stories from the Bible and turns it into a message of peace and hope for the nations. They really flesh out and highlight Moses’ relationship with Ramses in this version—even more than the original movie 25 years ago. The focus on the two brothers reminds us that at our core, we are all brothers and sisters on this planet, and ultimately we have a stewardship to care for each other.”

The production is directed by Chris Hamby with Lincoln Wright as Resident Music Director, Cydney Trent as Assistant Director, and Paul Pedersen as Choreographer.

Tickets range from $43–$53 and are available at theaterworks.org, by phone at 623-815-7930, or in person at the TheaterWorks Box Office (Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM–4:00 PM). Group rates for 10 or more and Flex Packages are also available.