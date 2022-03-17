Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SUDS Comes to Fountain Hills Theater Next Month

Suds will play April 15- May 1, 2022. 

Mar. 17, 2022  
SUDS Comes to Fountain Hills Theater Next Month

Fountain Hills Theater announces the opening of the wonderful 1960's musical Suds.

This evening of pure, frothy fun will have you boppin' to over fifty well-known songs that topped the 1960s charts: Respect, You Can't Hurry Love, Say A Little Prayer, and more! When Cindy, a laundromat attendant, receives a letter from her pen-pal boyfriend ending their romance, her stylish guardian angels arrive on the scene, determined she'll do more than wishin' and hopin'.

Suds is produced by Patty Torrilhon, directed and choreographed by Debby Rosenthal and musically directed by Tom Wojtas. Suds stars Annalise Decker, Sabrina Petroski, Scott Ricafort and Kori Stearns. Suds is presented through Special Arrangement with Brent Peek Productions.

Suds will play April 15- May 1, 2022. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. (There will be no performance on Sunday, April 17th, but a matinee will be added on Saturday the 23rd at 2PM)

Individual tickets are $35.00 for Adults and $18.00 for Youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5.00 discount on all Thursday performances. Group rate discounts are available. Veteran and Active Duty discounts. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org.

Box Office Hours are 10:00AM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information not contained in this press release, please call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at (480) 837-9661 EXT. 7. *Masks are recommended indoors.



