Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: SILENT LIFE: THE STORY OF THE LADY IN BLACK at Sedona International Film Festival

Review: SILENT LIFE: THE STORY OF THE LADY IN BLACK at Sedona International Film Festival

The film is one of the features at the Sedona International Film Festival’s 29th Season, which runs through Sunday, February 26th.

Feb. 25, 2023  

Hollywood has its myths and legendary luminaries ~ a history of decadence and outrageous excess and yet a cauldron of possibility that challenges the dreamiest of dreamers to raise themselves to stardom.

What period symbolized these extremes more than the silent film era and who most exemplified the period's hero than Rudolph Valentino! His roles stand the test of time ~ The Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse, The Sheik, Blood and Sand, The Eagle.

When the cinematic icon died in 1926 at the age of 30, outpourings of grief filled the nation's streets. The cries of woe matched the screams of adulation that greeted the Latin Lover's appearances on the screen.

When the waves of tears abated and the mourners returned to their lives, Hollywood's history records that one woman remained loyal to his memory for years ever after. She was the Lady in Black whose annual visit to his was accented by a single red rose.

Stories abound about the identity of the Lady in Black, the most credible focusing on the aptly named Ditra Flame whom Valentino visited when she was fourteen and hospitalized. Other theories have focused on the love magnet's many affairs.

In SILENT LIFE: THE STORY OF THE LADY IN BLACK, Vladislav Kozlov fulfills his lifelong fascination with Hollywood and Valentino ~ a fitting sequel to his 2007 17-minute silent film, Daydreams of Rudolph Valentino ~ and offers a unique and imaginative spin on the legend.

In a style that is, at one and the same time, retro and campy and oozing with romanticism, Kozlov has embellished the facts of Valentino's life and exercised a healthy amount of creative license in his narrative. But that's absolutely okay, because the result is a thoroughly enjoyable, tender and lovingly crafted homage to the period, the man, and the Lady.

The heart (literally and figuratively) of the film is embodied in the luminous performance of the actress cast to play the Lady's role ~ Terry Moore.

A film legend in her own right (nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Come Back, Little Sheba (1952) and one of the bright lights of Hollywood's Golden Age, Ms. Moore is now 94 and as formidable a screen presence as ever.

She is, in fact, the precise age of the woman whom an ambitious young reporter (Jeff DuJardin) approaches for a scoop on her true identity.

It is here, in the mausoleum of the Hollywood Forever Cemetery (just behind Paramount Studios!), that, at the reporter's persistent beckoning, the Lady relents and the story of her fabulous relationship unfolds. She identifies herself as Helen Koford as she removes her veil and reveals Ms. Moore's untarnished beauty.

In one of his more brilliant moves of creative license, film maker Kozlov has offered up a sweet twist: Helen Luella Koford is Ms. Moore's birth name, altered when she contracted with Columbia Pictures in the '40's.

As Helen narrates her encounters with Valentino, the object of her affection fills the screen two-fold. Kozlov cuts away to Rudy's emergence as a young aspiring actor and then to Rudolph (the near-look-alike Kozlov assuming the role), alone in the movie theatre, watching his life's story stream before him.

Intertwined with dramatic footage from the times, wardrobe and makeup that capture the style of the era, the cinematography of Per Larsson and Massi Trevis, and Greg Dombrowski's moving score, the film is a dreamy trip into a glamorous period of yesteryear.

Review: SILENT LIFE: THE STORY OF THE LADY IN BLACK at Sedona International Film Festival

SILENT LIFE: THE STORY OF THE LADY IN BLACK (88-minute run time) is one of the feature films at the Sedona International Film Festival's 29th Season, which runs through Sunday, February 26th.

2023 Film Festival Schedule @ https://sedonafilmfestival.com/2023-fil-festival-schedule/ ~ Office: 2030 W. State Route 89A, Suite B-2, Sedona, AZ ~ 928-282-1177

Photo Credit: Dreamer Pictures, Arthur Dark (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license)




Southwest Shakespeare Adds Performances Of LOVES LABOURS LOST Photo
Southwest Shakespeare Adds Performances Of LOVES LABOURS LOST
Southwest Shakespeare has announced will add two performances of Shakespeare's LOVE'S LABOUR'S LOST, which will be held on March 24 and March 30 at Mesa Arts Center.
Zakir Hussain & Master of Percussion To Perform March 23 At Scottsdale Center for the Photo
Zakir Hussain & Master of Percussion To Perform March 23 At Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
A name adhered to reverence, eminence and cultural prominence that transcends geographical boundaries, Zakir Hussain brings to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts a lifetime of musical mastery and technique on March 23.
Scottsdale Public Art Will Celebrate 50 Years and Dedicate New Artwork at Scottsdale Civic Photo
Scottsdale Public Art Will Celebrate 50 Years and Dedicate New Artwork at Scottsdale Civic Center
Scottsdale Public Art will celebrate the oldest and newest works in the city's Permanent Art Collection with a special event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. April 13 at the newly renovated Scottsdale Civic Center.
Hale Theatre Presents 42ND STREET, Now Playing! Photo
Hale Theatre Presents 42ND STREET, Now Playing!
 The stakes are high when a chorus girl from Allentown, PA is given the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to become a Broadway Star! 42nd Street recalls the classic days of Broadway and the golden age of movie musicals with lots of sensational tap numbers and lavish costumes! 

From This Author - Herbert Paine

Herb Paine ~ Herb has served as Senior Contributing Editor and lead reviewer for BWW's Phoenix Metro Region since 2014. He has been acclaimed as BEST THEATRE CRITIC by PHOENIX magazin... (read more about this author)


Review: EXPOSURE at Sedona International Film FestivalReview: EXPOSURE at Sedona International Film Festival
February 23, 2023

EXPOSURE, Holly Morris's visually stunning account of an 11-woman expedition to the North Pole is one of the featured documentaries at this year's Sedona International Film Festival.
Review: BEING MICHELLE at the 29th Sedona International Film FestivalReview: BEING MICHELLE at the 29th Sedona International Film Festival
February 21, 2023

BEING MICHELLE, Atin Mehra's eye-opening documentary about the injustices and limitations of law enforcement in its treatment of people with disabilities. As seen through the experience of Michelle Ricks. Screening at this year's Sedona International Film Festival.
Interview: Cami Richards In ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL - A Portrait of A Thespian At A Young AgeInterview: Cami Richards In ROALD DAHL'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL - A Portrait of A Thespian At A Young Age
February 20, 2023

On February 24th, 12-year-old CAMI RICHARDS will have her stage debut in a lead role in Almost Famous Theater Company’s production of ROALD DAHL’S MATILDA THE MUSICAL. Cami is one of thousands of youngsters for whom society's investments in arts education and youth theater pay off in terms of high academic achievement, character building, self-esteem, and leadership development.
Review: PATRICK AND THE WHALE at Sedona International Film FestivalReview: PATRICK AND THE WHALE at Sedona International Film Festival
February 15, 2023

PATRICK AND THE WHALE, one of the featured documentaries at this year's Sedona International Film Festival, is an inspired and revelatory film about the unique attributes of the great Cetacean. It is a virtual feast of spectacular cinematography and sound recording that captures the gentle giants of the deep and their fellow traveler in an emotionally captivating ballet.
Review: LISSA'S TRIP at Sedona International Film FestivalReview: LISSA'S TRIP at Sedona International Film Festival
February 10, 2023

Jeffery Lando's “psychedelic independent film,” LISSA’S TRIP, boldly incorporates new AI technologies and reflects dramatically on the individual’s quest for purpose in a milieu that challenges one’s relevance. The film is one of the features at the Sedona International Film Festival, which returns for its 29th Season from February 18th to the 26th.
share