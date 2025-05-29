Rachel Redleaf Brings TOO MUCH OF A GOOD THING to the Historic Stagebrush Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



SCP will welcome home Rachel Redleaf for a special one night only return engagement of her one-woman show TOO MUCH OF A GOOD THING. Funnier, fiercer, and more fearless than ever. If you missed it before, don’t miss it now — Big laughs. Big heart. Big...everything!

Best known for portraying Mama Cass in Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Beth in Netflix's Atypical, Rachel's over the top body and personality are front and center in this comedic extravaganza! From barely qualifying for The Itty Bitty Titty Committee to being president of The Big Booby Brigade, join Rachel as she enlists her subconscious, and her talking breasts, to help her decide: Can you have too much of a good thing? Rachel will take you through her childhood and puberty, traumas and fears, joys and triumphs, to work through her conflicting emotions about her big boobs, and find out what loving herself and her body unconditionally really means.

TOO MUCH OF A GOOD THING is presented for one night only Saturday June 7 at the Historic Stagebrush Theatre, 7020 East 2nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. Tickets available now.

Following this production, Rachel is taking her show to the Hollywood Fringe Festival from June 10 -22, 2025.

Comments

Best Lead Performer in a Play - Live Standings Cole Escola - Oh, Mary! - 29% Kit Connor - Romeo + Juliet - 10% Sarah Snook - The Picture of Dorian Gray - 8% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds