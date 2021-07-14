Prescott Center for the Arts Announces Groundbreaking for New Studio Theater

Prescott Center for the Arts announced today they will partner with the Prescott Chamber of Commerce to hold a public groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, July 19th, 3:30-4:30 p.m. for their new multipurpose Studio Theater project. The Studio Theater will be an 8,300 square-foot, two-story structure, built on the parking lot space adjacent to the current PCA administration building on North Marina St. in Prescott. An outdoor amphitheater is also included in the plan.

"The groundbreaking is an exciting and long-awaited milestone for PCA, the City of Prescott and our surrounding communities as expand our campus and programs to better serve our youth and patrons through a state-of-the-art, one of a kind community center for all arts," said Robyn Allen, PCA Executive Director. "We are extremely grateful to partner with the Prescott Chamber of Commerce to host this event as we begin to bring this vision to life," Allen added.

A final construction agreement was signed in late June with Prescott-based Haley Construction as the contractor on project. "We are extremely excited to work with PCA to expand upon such a valuable part of our community's heritage," Gillian Haley, owner of Haley Construction commented. Allan Crary, Haley Project Manager added, "The unique challenges of this project make it very exciting to be a part of. To tie in the design with the current century-old structures and create a beautiful campus for another 100 years of community enjoyment will be an honor." Haley has over 1,000 projects completed in their 60-year history, including such iconic structures as The Elks Theater, the Tis' Gallery and the James Family Learning Center at the Highlands Center of Natural History, and was the first LEED-certified contractor in Prescott.

The state-of-the-art theater will be configured so its 99 seats can be set up both in-the-round and for cabaret seating. In addition to the theater on the main level, there will be a lobby, new box office, restrooms and art gallery area, with rehearsal, meeting and classroom space on the lower level. The building will be ADA compliant, including an elevator and be designed to be highly energy efficient and solar capable.

PCA's Studio Theater expansion was designed by Prescott's premier historical preservation and sustainable design architect, Bill Otwell, FAIA. Chosen as a fellow in 2016 by the American Institute of Architects, Otwell has been involved in most historical renovations in the Prescott community over the past decades, including The Hassayampa Inn, The Prescott Chamber of Commerce, the Sam Hill Warehouse (for the Prescott College art gallery), the former Mormon Church now housing the Natural History Institute (twice), and the Elks Theater, among others.

(AIA Fellows are recognized with AIA's highest membership honor for their exceptional work and contributions to architecture and society. Only three percent of AIA members have this distinction.) "We are overjoyed to have Bill's expertise on this project, he embodies the spirit of Prescott's historical buildings, with the sustainability necessary for their future," Allen commented.

As they were counting up their mounting losses due to Covid in September of 2020, PCA was astonished by the anonymous gift of almost $3 million dollars. "We had shelved the idea of continuing with the Capital Campaign for five years because of our loss of a year's worth of revenue," Allen said. "This donation goes a long way toward getting us to our goal, but with almost zero income this past year and the cost of materials skyrocketing, another $1.5 million will need to be raised," Allen added. In addition to the new theater, Phase One of the theater's revisions has included the popular remodel of the Mainstage Theater into intimate cabaret seating, offering beverage service and table seating socially distanced on multiple levels, new LED lighting and digital sound. Remodeling of the lobby area and restrooms was also done.

For more information, visit the PCA website at pca-az.net, email bgabaldon@pca-az.net, or call 928-445-3286.