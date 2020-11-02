National Latinx Playwriting Award Submission Deadline Extended to December 1

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Submissions can be done via email or U.S. mail.

The submission deadline for the 2021 National Latinx Playwriting Award has been extended to December 1.

Eligible Latinx playwrights must live in the United States, its territories or Mexico. Scripts may be in English, English and Spanish, or solely in Spanish. (Spanish-language and bilingual scripts must be accompanied by an English translation.) Plays must be unpublished, professionally unproduced and not currently under option at the time of submission.

Full-length and one-act plays (minimum length: 50 pages) on any subject will be accepted and become the property of Arizona Theatre Company and will not be returned. In this case, "property" means the physical property of the theatre, not the intellectual property or any rights to the play.

The winner will be notified by Fall 2021.

Application requirements are:

• Submissions of a single script can be done via email to NLPA@arizonatheatre.org or, if preferred, via U.S. mail.

• Include a cover letter of no more than one page describing the play's developmental history and how the play fits into the playwright's broader career trajectory.

• Scripts submitted by mail must be postmarked by December 1, 2020. Please include a title page on the script that includes the play's title, the author's name and contact information (including a phone number, mailing address and email).

For manuscripts by mail, submit to: National Latinx Playwriting Award, ATTN: Elaine Romero, Playwright-in-Residence, Arizona Theatre Company, 343 S. Scott Ave. Tucson, AZ 85701.

For more information visit www.arizonatheatre.org.

