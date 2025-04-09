Musical Theatre of Anthem Unveils 2025-2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) has unveiled its Elegant 18th Season for 2025–2026, featuring eight spectacular musical theatre productions that promise to captivate audiences of all ages.

The 2025–2026 Season

Songs for a New World (alumni, 18+)

Madagascar- A Musical Adventure Jr. (ages 7–18)

Beetlejuice Jr. (ages 8–18)

Elf The Musical Jr. (ages 7–18)

Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr. (ages 7–15)

Disney’s Newsies Jr. (ages 13–18)

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (ages 6–adult)

Disney’s Descendants The Musical (ages 7–18)

MTA remains dedicated to fostering a love of the performing arts by offering opportunities for all youth who audition. Beyond the stage, the organization continues to empower young people through training, workshops, and performance experiences that develop confidence, empathy, and collaboration.

As a nonprofit, MTA relies on community support to sustain these programs. To contribute to the future of youth theatre and support the upcoming season, please consider donating at musicaltheatreofanthem.org.

Songs for a New World!

Alumni Show: Ages 18+ (limited roles available)

Auditions: Sunday, June 1, 2025

Performances: June 27-29, 2025

It’s about one moment. It’s about hitting the wall and having to make a choice… or take a stand… or turn around and go back. These are the stories and characters of today, the Songs for a New World. The first musical from Tony Award winner, Jason Robert Brown (Parade, Bridges of Madison County), this moving collection of powerful songs examines life, love and the choices that we make. This contemporary song cycle weaves characters and history together, illuminating the timelessness of self-discovery.

Madagascar – A Musical Adventure JR!

Ages 7-18, all youth are cast

Summer Camp Format: Auditions, Callbacks, Rehearsals: July 7-17, 2025

Performances: July 18-20, 2025

Join Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe, Gloria the hip hip Hippo and, of course, those hilarious, plotting penguins as they bound onto the stage in the musical adventure of a lifetime. Based on the smash DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar – A Musical Adventure JR. follows all of your favorite crack-a-lackin’ friends as they escape from their home in New York’s Central Park Zoo and find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien’s Madagascar.

Beetlejuice Jr.

Ages 8-18, all youth are cast

Auditions August 8-9, 2025

Performances September 18-21 and 25-27, 2025

The ghost-with-the-most comes to the stage in Beetlejuice JR., the frightfully funny musical based on the beloved motion picture turned Broadway phenomenon. Lydia Deetz is a strange and unusual teenager, still grieving the loss of her mother and obsessed with the whole “being dead thing.” Lucky for Lydia, she and her father move to a new house haunted by a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a delightful demon with a real zest for life. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter shows his true stripes, unleashing a (Nether) world of pandemonium.

Elf The Musical Jr.

Ages 7-18, all youth are cast

Auditions October 9-10, 2025

Performances December 4-7 and 11-14, 2025

Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list and that his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Disney’s Alice in Wonderland Jr.

Ages 13-18, all youth are cast

Auditions January 9-10, 2026

Performances February 19-22, 2026

When young Alice finds herself in a strange world where everything seems upside down, she must find her way home…and find herself along the way. As she travels through Wonderland, she encounters all of the iconic characters that audiences have come to love: including the ever-tardy White Rabbit, the grinning Cheshire Cat, a cool Caterpillar, the wacky Mad Hatter, and the hot-tempered Queen of Hearts.

Disney’s Newsies Jr.

Ages 7-15, all youth are cast

Auditions January 10-11, 2026

Performances February 27-March 1 and March 5-8, 2026

When powerful newspaper publishers raise prices at the newsboys’ expense, the charismatic Jack Kelly rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions. Together, the newsies learn that they are stronger united and create a movement to fight for what’s right.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Ages 6-adult, all youth are cast

Auditions March 13-14, 2026

Performances May 7-10 and May 14-17, 2026

Told entirely through song with the help of a main character Narrator, the musical follows preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and reunites him with his family.

Disney’s Descendants The Musical

Ages 7-18, all youth are cast

Summer Camp Format: Auditions, Callbacks, Rehearsals: June 1-11, 2026

Performances June 12-14, 2026

Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost – home of the most infamous villains who ever lived – the teenaged children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island… until now. When the four troublemakers are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footsteps or learn to be good?

About MTA

Musical Theatre of Anthem (MTA) is an award-winning, non-profit theater company located in Anthem, Arizona. The mission of MTA is to develop youth and adults within the field of performing arts while enhancing their intrinsic creativity and brokering their vast talents. MTA trains and educates youth so that they can become the artists, patrons, and leaders of tomorrow while providing opportunities to adults that empower them and foster their creativity. MTA’s principles include casting all who audition in select productions, presenting high quality shows that everyone can enjoy, and providing a positive environment where performers can practice teamwork and communication skills while experiencing the pride of accomplishment. Supported in part by the Arizona Commission on the Arts which receives support from the State of Arizona and the National Endowment for the Arts.

