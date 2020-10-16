Musical Comedy Opens At Fountain Hills Theater November 6

This will be the first indoor production at the Fountain Hills Theater since the pandemic closed its doors in March.

Fountain Hills Theater announces the opening of the new musical comedy 4 on the Floor. Four auto mechanics in 1969 want to become a rock and roll band, but all they know is cars, chrome and chicks!

Well...they say sing what you know! While the boys spend their days repairing and singing about cars and dreaming about their calendar girls, this high energy tribute musical features some of the best rock and roll car songs of all time including 409, Hey, Little Cobra, Hot Rod Lincoln, Little Old Lady from Pasadena and many, many more.

Author and Director Peter J. Hill was listening to an NPR report about popular American music. As expected the number one subject of American music is love. Number two was cars!!! This is unique in the world. Surely Hill thought, there must be a musical revue that featured the American Hot Rod songbook, but to his surprise, there was not. Setting the story in 1969, he created a tribute show that hits on all cylinders of the big hot rod songs of the 50's and 60's, but also includes little known car songs like Under the Wrench, Grandpa's Advice, One Piece at a Time and The Duct Tape Madrigal. 4 on the Floor is directed by Peter J. Hill, choreographed by Noel Irick and musically directed by Jennifer Adams. 4 on the Floor stars Ben Alker, Raelyn Burkhart, Megan Farinella, Brian Hoffman, Henry Male, Jerimiah Power, Fallon Smith, Kori Stearns and William Wadsworth.

This will be the first indoor production at the Fountain Hills Theater since the pandemic closed its doors in March. The theater will practice social distancing seating. Masks will be required. If indoor seating is still difficult or prohibited, the show will move to the outdoor stage and will be presented as part of our drive-in live theater programming.

4 on the Floor will play Nov. 6 -22, 2020. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Individual tickets are $35.00 for Adults and $18.00 for Youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5.00 discount on all Thursday performances. Group rate discounts are available. Veteran and Active Duty discounts. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org.

Box Office Hours are 12:00PM-2:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information not contained in this press release, please call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at (480) 837-9661 EXT. 7.

