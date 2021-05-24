Live Shows Return To The Fox Tucson Theatre

When will the Fox reopen? It's the question on everyone's mind these days as life in Tucson begins to return to normal. Fox Executive Director Bonnie Schock and staff have been immersed in planning for a fall return to live music, working on restoring bookings of shows that were cancelled due to the pandemic as well as an exciting schedule of new entertainment. "We are planning a lineup of shows - including performance legends, Fox favorite artists, and joyful events - that are a just-right fit for the Crown Jewel of Downtown!" said Schock. "It is certain to be a fantastic return of music and performance to downtown in the fall - with something for everyone. So, get ready for exceptional country, jazz, blues, folk and Americana, classic rock, comedy, personalities, lifelong learning, family, and film experiences once again in our celebrated, uniquely Tucson setting. It's time to return to the Fox!"

THE SHOWS

The first show back will be the Mavericks on August 19th. "This is a bit of a teaser of what is to come for the season ahead," says Schock. One of the most innovative country bands in the US, their signature blend of Tex-Mex, neotraditional country music, Latin and rockabilly is irresistible. Tickets for the Mavericks go on sale May 25 to Fox donors (of $75 or more annually), and to the public on May 28.

A Major Announcement: Then, stay tuned. There is much more to come. The announcement of the dynamic lineup of 50+ shows booked for September 2021 through April 2022 will take place on June 10that the Fox during a private preview event for major donors. Tickets for these shows will go on sale the following day June 11th for donors and to the public on June 18th. Guests who purchase tickets to four or more shows in advance will receive a 10% discount. For other patron benefits including priority notice, exclusive pre-sale access, and more, visit the website at foxtucsontheatre.com.

A new programming structure will be introduced for the 2021/22 season, highlighting the Fox's Signature Sound and aesthetics. "We're curating a diverse collection of shows that align with what Tucson loves most about the unique acoustics, style, and experience of the Fox as a venue," says Schock. "This season and beyond will focus on artists and performance styles that soar in our space." Named performance series categories include: Legends, Fine Vintages, Picture Palace, Global Journeys, Outburst Comedy, KIT Youth and Family, and the Listening Room across genres from Country to Jazz, and Singer-Songwriter to Blues. The full season calendar will be posted on the Fox website in the Events section on June 10th.

The about- to- be announced lineup adds to a slate of fall shows which were rescheduled from 2020 and remain on sale, including the following:

Confirmed Bookings September through November:

September 11- Big Bad Voodoo Daddy -Together for over 25 years, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy continues its decades long mission to celebrate and revitalize jazz and swing music - America's original musical art form - and bring joy to audiences around the world.

October 24 - An Evening with Amy Grant- Amy Grant has built a long, successful career on music that matters, winning six Grammy Awards and numerous Gospel Music Association Dove Awards. three multi-platinum albums, six platinum albums and four gold albums.

October 28 - Paula Poundstone, is known for her smart, observational humor and a spontaneous wit that has become the stuff of legend. She is recognized in innumerable lists, documentaries and literary compendiums noting influential standup comedians of our time.

November 5- Atlanta Rhythm Section and Firefall - Atlanta Rhythm Section has been a part of the vibrant Southern Rock scene since coming together in 1970. Their biggest radio hits include So into You, Champagne Jam, Spooky, Imaginary Lover and I'm Not Gonna Let It Bother Me Tonight. Firefall has enjoyed a career that spans more than forty years. Firefall creatively melds country, folk, easy- listening and rock and roll to create a country-rock sound that is uniquely their own.

November 21- Altan - No Irish traditional band in the last dozen years has had a wider impact on audiences and music lovers throughout the world than Altan. Ranging from the most sensitive and touching old Irish songs to hard hitting reels and jigs, Altan is committed to bringing the beauty of traditional music, to contemporary audiences.

Following the big announcement on June 10th, additional shows will be announced as they are added throughout the year.

HEALTH AND SAFETY

The safety of our community, our staff, and of our individual guests is a top priority. The Fox has and will continue to follow guidance of federal, state, and local health officials. Per current CDC recommendations and Pima County Health Department guidance, the Fox strongly encourages all prospective patrons to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending large-scale indoor events. "In order to congregate as safely as possible once again at the Fox, public health officials have been clear in their recommendations to be fully vaccinated first," says Schock. At this time, the additional health and safety precautions planned for the Fox's reopening include: face-coverings on staff and volunteers, increased air filtration, electrostatic mist disinfectant system, print-at-home and phone scanned ticketing, pre-ordering of concessions, and face-coverings recommended for all guests. Safety precautions will continue to evolve and be adapted as local conditions warrant and guidance suggests. At this time, Pima County guidance recommends face coverings for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals at indoor gatherings of 1,000 or more, such as those at the Fox. . For a detailed list of Fox Tucson Theatre safety protocols visit https://foxtucson.com/news/

CINEMA TUCSÓN

A new partnership with Cinema Tropical and the UA Center for Latin American Studies will bring an exciting new series of Mexican Cinema to the Fox this fall. Cinema Tucsón will present ten monthly screenings featuring a mix of classic films, B movies and new cinema, as well as talks from film makers from Mexico. Dates and details TBA.

KIDS SUMMER PROGRAMS

The Kids in Theatre (KIT) education and outreach program began at the Fox in 2018. Under the leadership of the Fox Youth Arts & Culture Director Jordan Wiley-Hill, the program emphasizes programming for school-age youth and their families, as well as performing arts education and community outreach. "The KIT program ensures access for and engagement with the next generation of performing arts lovers!" says Wiley-Hill. "Our youth programs strive to bring together youth from all walks of life to be inspired, empowered, and sense the creative potential within themselves and all people." Additional in-person workshops and virtual opportunities are in the works as well. New programming for the fall connecting student audiences with select visiting artists in interactive lively seminars will be announced a??on June 10th along with the full show lineup.

THE CHASING RAINBOWS GALA

This year, in an attempt to celebrate ALL that the Fox brings to our community across genres and demographics, the Fox Tucson Theatre Foundation will present a Gala in Three Acts. Scheduled throughout the season, the three celebratory events aim to embrace all of the Fox's fans and supporters, emphasizing the myriad of genres that find a home here as well as the diversity in our community. The first celebration surrounds our triumphant return to the Fox this fall with the performance of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on September 11. The second will take place on December 4 (guest artist TBA June 10) and the final wraps up with a grand event on January 30, 2022 (guest artist TBA June 10).

For additional information visit www.foxtucson.com or call the Box Office at 520-547-3030.