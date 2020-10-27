Herberger Theater to Open Outdoor Stage for Performances

Socially distanced outdoor performances bring the theater back.

The Herberger Theater Center has announced its new outdoor stage, The Pavilion at the Herberger Theater. Built on the recently cleared land on the east side on the theater, The Pavilion will host performances November 2020 through April 2021, including the 11th annual Festival of the Arts on Saturday, November 14, which will be the opening performance for the new space.

"The opening of The Pavilion outdoor stage is about hope and giving an opportunity for companies to meet their audiences in a new way," said Mark Mettes, President and CEO of the Herberger Theater. "We have heard from our guests that digital offerings are just not the same. We want to answer the call and provide a live arts experience for the community. These outdoor performances are about being together, yet safely apart, in order to experience performances in a safe and socially distanced way."

The collection of performances scheduled on The Pavilion are part of The Art of Celebration series, which focuses on celebrating community and creativity in the space. From festivals and concerts to fully staged productions and performances, The Art of Celebration will unite artists and audiences through diverse experiences that ignite emotion, stimulate conversation and inspire connections - all while following safe and healthy protocols related to physical distancing, face coverings and cleanliness. The Art of Celebration kicks off with a re-imagined 11th annual Festival of the Arts, followed by Arizona Opera, who will present a new collaboration with The Metropolitan Opera on an outdoor opera film festival staged on The Pavilion in late-November, adding another family-friendly program to its Reimagined 2020/21 Season. In December, the sights and sounds of the holidays will fill The Pavilion as one of the Valley's most celebrated actresses, Katie McFadzen, brings to life Charles Dickens' holiday classic A Christmas Carol presented by Childsplay under the stars, lights, and chandeliers. The Herberger Theater will also host Lunch Time Theater, a concert series and Performance Discoveries by local performers and organizations.

A generous donation from Arizona Artificial Lawns will allow HTC to install turf to prepare a more welcoming outdoor space for guests. At its current capacity, the stage will seat approximately 160 guests, who will follow social distancing guidelines. As restrictions loosen, the space could accommodate more than 300 guests.

Spanning 36 feet wide and 20 feet deep, the stage will be the largest ever constructed on the Herberger Theater plaza and will provide a space for performing companies to once again welcome guests to enjoy live arts experiences at the Herberger Theater.

With generous donations from the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust, Billie Jo and Judd Herberger, Perkins Coie, the Arizona Community Foundation and Downtown Phoenix Partnership, HTC can focus on bringing audiences and art back together at the Herberger Theater, where audience meets art.

The continued health and well-being of guests, artists, volunteers, and staff is of the upmost priority. Cleaning procedures will be in line with CDC guidelines for gatherings, as well as state and local ordinances. All surfaces will be completely sanitized between performances and high contact surfaces will be cleaned frequently. Face coverings will be required at all times within the venue for guests, volunteers, and staff. At the outdoor performances, guests will be seated six feet apart from other patrons, as well as space to socially distance throughout the venue. Signage will be posted throughout the outdoor space to remind guests to socially distance and follow safety procedures. More information about enhanced safety procedures can be found at HerbergerTheater.org.

To find more information on The Pavilion, visit HerbergerTheater.org/The-Pavilion/

