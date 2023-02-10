Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HOTEL SAGUARO to be Presented at The Great Arizona Puppet Theater This Month

SHOWTIMES: February Thursday & Friday at 10am, Saturday at 10am & 2pm, Sunday at 2pm.

Feb. 10, 2023  
HOTEL SAGUARO to be Presented at The Great Arizona Puppet Theater This Month

"HOTEL SAGUARO": Meet silly Sammy Saguaro, his wise Grandpa and the desert birds and animals that call the saguaro their home in this funny, award-winning show about this amazing cactus and its role here in the beautiful Sonoran Desert. Recommended for ages 4 and up.

SHOWTIMES: February Thursday & Friday at 10am, Saturday at 10am & 2pm, Sunday at 2pm.

PRICES: ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2224337®id=64&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fgreatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 . **SUNDAY performances require all guests age 2 and up to be masked while indoors. Other performances are masks optional, but strongly encouraged.**

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org




Review: LISSAS TRIP at Sedona International Film Festival Photo
Review: LISSA'S TRIP at Sedona International Film Festival
Jeffery Lando's “psychedelic independent film,” LISSA’S TRIP, boldly incorporates new AI technologies and reflects dramatically on the individual’s quest for purpose in a milieu that challenges one’s relevance. The film is one of the features at the Sedona International Film Festival, which returns for its 29th Season from February 18th to the 26th.
Theatrikos Opens THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Next Month Photo
Theatrikos Opens THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Next Month
Theatrikos brings a Tony award winning hilarious musical to the Flagstaff stage.  25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a riotous ride, a delightful den of comedic genius.  A fast-paced interactive crowd pleaser with hilarious, touching, and catchy songs; with each speller revealing their hopes, struggles and passions.
RAIN - A Tribute To The Beatles Comes To Chandler Center For The Arts Photo
RAIN - A Tribute To The Beatles Comes To Chandler Center For The Arts
A Sunday night that would change the course of popular music, popular culture - and history, forever! Millions of Americans tuned into The Ed Sullivan Show to watch a group of four mop-topped Englishmen in dark suits who called themselves The Beatles.
Spring Classical Performances Coming To Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts Photo
Spring Classical Performances Coming To Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts continues the roll of great classical performance this spring, including 2022 Van Cliburn Gold Medalist, Yunchan Lim. 

More Hot Stories For You


HOTEL SAGUARO to be Presented at The Great Arizona Puppet Theater This MonthHOTEL SAGUARO to be Presented at The Great Arizona Puppet Theater This Month
February 10, 2023

'HOTEL SAGUARO' is being presented at The Great Arizona Puppet Theater This Month! Meet silly Sammy Saguaro, his wise Grandpa and the desert birds and animals that call the saguaro their home.
The Nash Celebrates Women's History Month in MarchThe Nash Celebrates Women's History Month in March
February 10, 2023

The Nash celebrates Women's History Month in March with a full calendar of special events honoring and showcasing the great women in jazz.
Theatrikos Opens THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Next MonthTheatrikos Opens THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Next Month
February 10, 2023

Theatrikos brings a Tony award winning hilarious musical to the Flagstaff stage.  25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is a riotous ride, a delightful den of comedic genius.  A fast-paced interactive crowd pleaser with hilarious, touching, and catchy songs; with each speller revealing their hopes, struggles and passions.
RAIN - A Tribute To The Beatles Comes To Chandler Center For The ArtsRAIN - A Tribute To The Beatles Comes To Chandler Center For The Arts
February 9, 2023

A Sunday night that would change the course of popular music, popular culture - and history, forever! Millions of Americans tuned into The Ed Sullivan Show to watch a group of four mop-topped Englishmen in dark suits who called themselves The Beatles.
Spring Classical Performances Coming To Scottsdale Center For The Performing ArtsSpring Classical Performances Coming To Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts
February 9, 2023

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts continues the roll of great classical performance this spring, including 2022 Van Cliburn Gold Medalist, Yunchan Lim. 
share