HOTEL SAGUARO to be Presented at The Great Arizona Puppet Theater This Month

"HOTEL SAGUARO": Meet silly Sammy Saguaro, his wise Grandpa and the desert birds and animals that call the saguaro their home in this funny, award-winning show about this amazing cactus and its role here in the beautiful Sonoran Desert. Recommended for ages 4 and up.

SHOWTIMES: February Thursday & Friday at 10am, Saturday at 10am & 2pm, Sunday at 2pm.

PRICES: ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. $12 for adults (ages 13+), $8 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2224337®id=64&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fgreatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 . **SUNDAY performances require all guests age 2 and up to be masked while indoors. Other performances are masks optional, but strongly encouraged.**



The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org