Great AZ Puppet Theater to Present GOLDILOCKS Next Month

Performances run from August 9-20.
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater will present "GOLDILOCKS" from August 9-20.
In this hilarious, slapstick version of the traditional tale there's big trouble for the three bears when the rude little girl with the golden curls visits their house. Recommended for ages 3 and up.
Showtimes are Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm
ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. Tickets are $15 for adults (ages 13+),
$10 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or
visit Click Here.
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org
