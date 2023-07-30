Great AZ Puppet Theater to Present GOLDILOCKS Next Month

Performances run from August 9-20.

By: Jul. 30, 2023

POPULAR

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 1 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
PHX Theatre Purchases Second Apartment Complex To House Actors and Artisans Photo 2 PHX Theatre Purchases Second Apartment Complex To House Actors and Artisans
An Evening With John Cusack Comes to Chandler Center for the Arts in November Photo 3 An Evening With John Cusack Comes to Chandler Center for the Arts in November
World Premiere Of Gregg Kallor's FRANKENSTEIN to Play Arizona Opera in October Photo 4 World Premiere Of Gregg Kallor's FRANKENSTEIN to Play Arizona Opera in October

Great AZ Puppet Theater to Present GOLDILOCKS Next Month

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater will present "GOLDILOCKS" from August 9-20.

In this hilarious, slapstick version of the traditional tale there's big trouble for the three bears when the rude little girl with the golden curls visits their house. Recommended for ages 3 and up.

Showtimes are Wednesdays through Fridays at 10am, Saturdays at 10am & 2pm, Sundays at 2pm

ADVANCE TICKET PURCHASE IS REQUIRED. Tickets are $15 for adults (ages 13+),
$10 for children (ages 0-12 yrs). Call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 to pay or
visit Click Here.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. Please call 602-262-2050, ext. 0 for reservations, directions, and additional information; also, visit the theater online at www.azpuppets.org




RELATED STORIES - Phoenix

1
Southwest Shakespeare Announces New Leadership Photo
Southwest Shakespeare Announces New Leadership

Southwest Shakespeare Company (SSC) today announced two leadership changes. The board has elected Laurie Goldstein President of the Board of Directors, and appointed Grant Mudge to the position of Executive Director beginning with its 2023/24 Season, which is the company's 30th anniversary. A well-respected and renowned leader of Shakespeare companies across the US, Mudge succeeds Mary Way, who stepped away from the position last year.

2
An Evening With John Cusack Comes to Chandler Center for the Arts in November Photo
An Evening With John Cusack Comes to Chandler Center for the Arts in November

Chandler Center for the Arts will present An Evening with John Cusack With Special Screening of High Fidelity on Friday, November 17 at 7:30 PM. Chandler Center for the Arts is located at 250 N. Arizona Avenue in downtown Chandler.

3
Black Theatre Troupe to Present THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS, THE PIANO LESSON, and More in 2023- Photo
Black Theatre Troupe to Present THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS, THE PIANO LESSON, and More in 2023-24 Season

Black Theatre Troupe has announced its spectacular 2023-24 season which includes a hilarious comedy, two musicals, an August Wilson masterwork, and the company's annual holiday show. Black Theatre Troupe marks its return to Tempe Center for the Arts with the groundbreaking musical, The Gospel at Colonus.

4
PHX Theatre Purchases Second Apartment Complex To House Actors and Artisans Photo
PHX Theatre Purchases Second Apartment Complex To House Actors and Artisans

The Phoenix Theatre Company, the state's oldest producing theatre, recently purchased a downtown apartment complex, the second multifamily complex owned by the nonprofit organization. The apartments will house directors, designers, performers and apprentices. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance Video Video: Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance
Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show Video
Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show
See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023 Video
See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening Video
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening
View all Videos

Phoenix SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 7 Kimono Styling Tricks Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/28-6/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It's a Wonderful Life
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (11/16-12/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show
Madison Center for the Arts (8/26-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don Giovanni
Symphony Hall (4/20-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Damn Yankees
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (9/21-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# remove
remove (4/25-2/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Barber of Seville
Symphony Hall (1/27-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo & Juliette
Symphony Hall (3/02-3/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frankenstein
Herberger Theatre Center (10/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# On Golden Pond
Don Bluth Front Row Theatre (7/27-9/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You