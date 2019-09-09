Free Downloadable Tickets Available To See PJ MASKS At Phoenix Famtastical Festival

Free downloadable tickets are available to see P.J. Masks, everyone's favorite mystery-solving heroes, at the 2019 Phoenix Famtastical Festival (formerly the Phoenix Children's Festival) with a full lineup of family activities, entertainment and themed adventures from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28 at 1st Avenue and Washington St. in downtown Phoenix.

The festival, which attracted nearly 20,000 people last year, will benefit the Back to School Clothing Drive.

General admission for children 12 years and younger is free with a downloadable ticket at Eventbright.com (keywords: Phoenix Famtastical Festival). Free tickets must be presented at the gate. General admission for adults and kids ages 13 and older is $5 (rides and other attractions will be ticketed). Meet and Greet VIP tickets are an additional cost.

PJ Masks will appear on the main stage from 12:30-1 p.m. and 2:30-3 p.m. for all to see and engage the crowd in fun interactive games and activities. PJ Masks encourage children to spark their curiosity and inspire imaginative play and teamwork along the way.

VIP Meet and Greets with PJ Masks will take place from 11-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-2 p.m. Tickets for the VIP Meet and Greets are $40 person (adults and children) and include a goodie bag and picture with PJ Masks. VIP ticket fee is in addition to general admission. The mystery-solving heroes will pose with children and families for photos and super hugs.

Funergy Entertainment and the Fun Crew return to the main stage with high-energy, interactive, non-stop music, dancing, contests and prizes. Other activities include Dino World Encounters with the popular Dino Crew dinosaurs; an all-day Slime Zone to make and take slime; the AAA Arizona Family Fun Zone, American Airlines Diaper Derby; Adventure Zone, Arizona Coyotes Sports, Zone; ticketed rides, petting zoo and food trucks.

Sponsors include AAA Arizona, Coca Cola, Family Life Radio, American Airlines, Grand Canyon University Honors College and Downtown Phoenix, Inc. More than 50 vendors will be on site.

"What a great day it will be for families, and particularly for fans of the PJ Masks," said Festival Director Carla Gentles. "We're in the business of creating memories."

Sponsorship packages are available beginning at $1,500. Vendor spaces are available for interested for-profit ($475) and non-profit organizations ($350). Sponsorship and vendor information and reservations can be made at www.famtasticalfestival.com

The Phoenix Famtastical Festival will be an opportunity to support the Back to School Clothing Drive with donations of school supplies or financial contributions at the event or online when ordering tickets through EventBrite.

Back to School Clothing Drive (www.backtoschoolclothingdrive.com) provides new school outfits and uniforms, backpacks and school supplies to more than 25,000 K-6 students at more than 260 schools in 40 Maricopa County school districts.





