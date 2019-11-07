Fountain Hills Theater to Present MAN OF LA MANCHA

Fountain Hills Theater announces the opening of the 'Impossible Dream' musical Man of La Mancha!

Inspired by Miguel de Cervantes' seventeenth-century masterpiece Don Quixote, Man of La Mancha is one of the most successful musicals in Broadway history. Powerful, brutal, hilarious, and heartbreaking, Man of La Mancha celebrates the perseverance of a dying old man who refuses to relinquish his ideals or his passion. The celebrated score includes "The Impossible Dream," "I, Don Quixote," "Dulcinea," "I Really Like Him," "Little Bird," and "To Each His Dulcinea."

While the story is inspired by Miguel Cervantes' great novel "Don Quixote," librettist Dale Wasserman framed his tale as a play-within-a-play, and included the character of Cervantes himself. The audience first meets Cervantes in prison, where he is awaiting trial by the Spanish Inquisition. He presents the story of Don Quixote to his fellow prisoners­-assuming the character of Don Quixote-and invites them to "enter into his imagination.' They oblige, and in turn participate in telling the tale, while enacting its many colorful roles.

of La Mancha is produced by Meghan Ramos and directed and choreographed by Noel Irick, who has won the ariZoni Award as Best Director for 2 separate productions of this show. The show is musically directed by Robin Peterson. of La Mancha stars Peter J. Hill reprising his multiple award-winning turn as Cervantes/Quixote.

Man of La Mancha will play Nov. 8 -24, 2019. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Individual tickets are $35.00 for Adults and $18.00 for Youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5.00 discount on all Thursday performances. Group rate discounts are available. Veteran and Active Duty discounts. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 12:00PM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturdays.





Related Articles Shows View More Phoenix Stories

More Hot Stories For You