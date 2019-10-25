Fountain Hills Theater Has Announced The Opening of AGNES OF GOD

Fountain Hills Theater has announced the opening of the drama Agnes of God.

Summoned to a convent, Dr. Martha Livingstone, a court-appointed psychiatrist, is charged with assessing the sanity of a novice accused of murdering her newborn. Miriam Ruth, the Mother Superior, determinedly keeps young Agnes from the doctor, further arousing Livingstone's suspicions. Who killed the infant, and who fathered the tiny victim? Livingstone's questions force all three women to re-examine the meaning of faith and the power of love, leading to a dramatic, compelling climax. A hit on Broadway and later on film.

Agnes of God is produced by Meghan Ramos and directed by Wanda McHatton. Agnes of God stars Carrie Ellen Jones as Dr. Martha Livingstone, Bethany Springs as Agnes and Patty Stephens as Mother Miriam Ruth.

Agnes of God will play Oct. 18 - Nov. 3, 2019. Performances are Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30PM and Sundays at 2PM. Individual tickets are $33.00 for Adults and $18.00 for Youth 17 and under. Seniors receive a $5.00 discount on all Thursday performances. Group rate discounts are available. Veteran and Active Duty discounts. All performances are at Fountain Hills Theater on its Mainstage Too at 11445 N. Saguaro Blvd. (The Corner of Saguaro and Rand). Tickets are available through the Theater Box Office at (480) 837-9661 x3 or by visiting fhtaz.org. Box Office Hours are 12:00PM-5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday. For additional information not contained in this press release, please call Fountain Hills Theater Artistic Director, Peter J. Hill at (480) 837-9661 EXT. 7.



Photo credit: Stephanie 'Tippi' Hart





