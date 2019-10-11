Desert Stages Theatre Presents David Mamet's OLEANNA

Desert Stages Theatre (DST) announces the opening of the two person production, "Oleanna" on Friday, October 11 at Scottsdale Fashion Square. "Oleanna" is based on the 1992 controversial drama written by David Mamet.

This emotionally challenging production depicts college student, Carol, dropping by her professor's office in an effort to gain his help to do better in class. As the first meeting progresses the two discuss the nature of understanding and judgment in society, as well as their very own natures and places in our society. It seems as if a bond has been made. When they meet next, we find that a report has been filed to the tenure committee. Carol has joined a "group" and has decided that John sexually harassed her during their first meeting. Their second meeting dissects the first; every word, every nuance of the first meeting has been twisted into something else. The third meeting, one the court officers warned against, climaxes violently, leaving John and Carol both physically and emotionally devastated.

This Desert Stages Theatre production is being directed by Virginia Olivieri and features two of the valley's top actors: Peter Cunniff as John and Rachel Brumfield as Carol. This is the second David Mamet show to take place in the DST Actor's Café, the first being Glengarry Glen Ross in 2016 also directed by Olivieri, which was critically acclaimed and nominated for AriZoni Theatre Awards of Excellence in every major category.

Performances will run from October 11 - November 17 with shows every Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.

To purchase tickets to the shows, visit DesertStages.org or call the box office at 480-483-1664.

For more information on Scottsdale Desert Stages Theatre events, performances, productions, children's camps and more, visit DesertStages.org.





