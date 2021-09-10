Childsplay Welcomes All Back To LIVE Theatre At Herberger

Childsplay Theatre, a pioneer in theatre for youth since 1977, will welcome families and classrooms back to the theater in its 45th season. Its four productions celebrate the magic of live theatre, adding equal doses of music, nostalgia, and spectacle.

Opening in October, Childsplay will begin its season with Selena Maria Sings-a world premiere written by celebrated playwright Miriam Gonzales, featuring original music by Las Cafeteras' Daniel French. It tells the story of Selena Maria, a young indie songwriter living amid the legacy of Selena Quintanilla. Through the help of her prima (cousin) and a few others along the way, Selena Maria finds her voice. Selena Maria Sings tells a story of music, family, immense love, and the strength it takes to be yourself.



Up next is Childsplay's holiday show, Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical. Based on the classic TV special, this production features everyone's favorite characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph. Audiences can celebrate the season with an array of live holiday hits, like "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "Holly Jolly Christmas." This musical is the perfect way to add a little extra holiday magic to a much-anticipated season.

By popular demand, The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show returns to the stage in February-but with one brand new story, The Very Busy Spider. This show (perfect for little ones) features beloved Eric Carle stories like Brown Bear, Brown Bear, 10 Little Rubber Ducks, and The Very Hungry Caterpillar with the help of 75 puppets. The soundscape and colorful light patterns are sure to delight all as they bring these books to life.

In April, Childsplay presents Schoolhouse Rock Live! The pop culture phenomenon explodes onto the stage with songs you loved, updated for a whole new generation. Enjoy megahits like "Conjunction Junction," "Just a Bill," "Interplanet Janet," and more.

Families and classrooms alike can see these spectacular performances at Childsplay's home venue, the Herberger Theater Center. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit childsplayaz.org.

Note: Masks will be required at all times for Selena Maria Sings, others TBD. All COVID protocols are listed on Childsplay's FAQ page HERE >