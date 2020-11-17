Chandler Center for the Arts Presents A NIGHT AT THE SAVOY with Jamison Ross

The virtual celebration of community, music, expression and support for the arts will take place on December 1.

Chandler Center for the Arts has announced A Night at the Savoy with GRAMMY®-nominated jazz artist Jamison Ross on Friday, December 18, 2020, 7 p.m.

Chandler Center for the Arts and Chandler Cultural Foundation Board Member and hostess LaTricia Woods will present this night of art and jazz music in the spirit of the famous Savoy Ballroom in Harlem.

On the evening's virtual stage is one of the hottest young names in music, Jamison Ross. A singer and drummer, Ross captivates with his soulful vocals, gospel inflections, infectious love of melody, and his swinging drum beats.

"The Savoy Ballroom was renowned for its glamour and entertainment. The music and dancing at The Savoy brought together people of all backgrounds and walks of life," says Woods. "I wanted to provide support for an event that will make everyone feel welcome and create connections for our community at a time when we need it more than ever. This is about a night where it is all about the music."

This special virtual event has three ticket levels, two of which include membership to the Chandler Center for the Arts.

"Our members are a vital part of the Chandler Center for the Arts," says Michelle Mac Lennan, General Manager at Chandler Center for the Arts. "We are excited to offer attendees a ticket that includes membership to help them show their support for the arts in their community. Making our member circle larger only makes us more able to serve the diversity of our patrons."

Each ticket provides household access to the virtual performance. A limited number of VIP tickets will be made available, which includes attendance at a private Q&A with the artist after the concert, as well as a gift box curated by local business Black Box, filled with goodies from Black-owned businesses.

$250 - Limited to ten VIP tickets including:

- A one-year CCA Partner membership

- Attendance at a private Q&A with Jamison Ross

- A special VIP gift box for you to enjoy during the event. Only 10 VIP tickets available!

$50 - Admission and a one-year CCA Sustainer membership

$35 - Admission to this one-time virtual performance

Tickets and additional information can be find online at chandlercenter.org or the public can contact the CCA Box Office at 480-782-2680, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

For more information about programs, performances and exhibitions, go to chandlercenter.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You