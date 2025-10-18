 tracker
Celebrate Dia de los Muertos at Great AZ Puppet Theater

The shows are on November 1 and 2.

By: Oct. 18, 2025
Celebrate Dia de los Muertos at Great AZ Puppet Theater Image
Guest artist Chorizo Puppets presents Francisca y la Muerte at the Great Arizona Puppet Theater.

Celebrate Dia de los Muertos with this colorful show filled with music, puppets, and magical memories for the whole family.

There will be crafts and treats 30 minutes prior to and after the performance. Tickets for this special engagement are $20 for adults (ages 13+) and $15 for children (ages 0-12 yrs).

Shows are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 1 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 2.



