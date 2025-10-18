Celebrate Dia de los Muertos at Great AZ Puppet Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Guest artist Chorizo Puppets presents Francisca y la Muerte at the Great Arizona Puppet Theater.

Celebrate Dia de los Muertos with this colorful show filled with music, puppets, and magical memories for the whole family.

There will be crafts and treats 30 minutes prior to and after the performance. Tickets for this special engagement are $20 for adults (ages 13+) and $15 for children (ages 0-12 yrs).

Shows are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 1 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 2.