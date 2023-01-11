Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Broadway Favorites Jessica Vosk And Ramin Karimloo To Take The Stage At Scottsdale Center

Audiences will have a chance to experience Broadway at its finest with two sensational performances in January and February.

Jan. 11, 2023  
Broadway Favorites Jessica Vosk And Ramin Karimloo To Take The Stage At Scottsdale Center

Audiences will have a chance to experience Broadway at its finest at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts during two sensational performances in January and February.

"This spring, the center will be overflowing with Broadway magic," said Meribeth Reeves, managing director for Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. "There is nothing better than experiencing the incredible artistry of some of the best Broadway talent in the intimate Virginia G. Piper Theater. With the incredible acoustics, and our up-close-and personal seating, you feel like you are on stage with the artists."

Described by Broadway World as having a voice "so perfect, so pure," Jessica Vosk is a celebrated singer and actress known for stirring roles on the musical theater and concert stage. Fresh off her triumphant December Carnegie Hall concert, Vosk will take the stage on Jan. 29 with an evening of music that showcases the breadth of her talent in musical theater, rock, pop and more.

Vosk, known for her captivating stage presence and stunning vocals, has graced Broadway stages as Elphaba in "Wicked," and The Narrator in "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," as well as roles in "Finding Neverland" and "The Bridges of Madison County."

Oliver and Tony Award nominated Broadway star Ramin Karimloo joins Seth Rudetsky on Feb. 24 for a night of his most popular musical theater hits and stories of his time on stage and screen.

"The Seth Rudetsky Concert Series returns this year with Ramin Karimloo," Reeves said. "Karimloo is an international star with credits including Raoul and Phantom in the 'Phantom of the Opera' and Jean Valjean, Enjoiras and Marias in 'Les Miserables,' all on the West End. Anyone who has seen Seth's concerts know the audience is in for a good time, and I can't wait for this one!"

Karimloo is currently starring as Nicky Arnstein in the Broadway production of "Funny Girl." He also originated the roles of the Phantom in the "Phantom of the Opera" sequel "Love Never Dies" and Gleb Vaganov in "Anastasia." When he's not on stage or television, Karimloo tours the world in solo concerts and with his band, Ramin Karimloo & The Broadgrass Band.

Audience members can experience the joy of musical theater at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale, Arizona. Tickets for each performance start at $45. For information, visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call 480-499-TKTS (8587).




Photos: First Look at THE HIT at Hale Centre Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at THE HIT at Hale Centre Theatre
Hale Theatre has released production photos for their production of 'The Hit', currently running at Hale Centre Theatre through February 11th. 
JOE TURNERS COME AND GONE to be Presented by Black Theatre Troupe in February Photo
JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE to be Presented by Black Theatre Troupe in February
One of the few theatre companies in the nation to have produced all 10 of August Wilson's American Century Cycle plays, Black Theatre Troupe will present the acclaimed JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE from February 3 to 19, 2023.
Feature: Chanel Bragg Talks Leadership Role, Equity and Representation, THE GLASS MENAGERI Photo
Feature: Chanel Bragg Talks Leadership Role, Equity and Representation, THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Arizona Theatre Company
American regional theaters have seen significant changes since the pandemic began. Reeling from a revenue loss of more than $3 billion since the Covid shutdown (SMU Data Arts), the industry has struggled to establish a new normal, with many redefining their programming in the apprehension of a vague future.
SMoCA Contemplates Language In Times Of Miscommunication With New Exhibition Photo
SMoCA Contemplates 'Language In Times Of Miscommunication' With New Exhibition
“Language in Times of Miscommunication,” a new exhibition that presents works by 18 American artists, will open March 4, 2023, at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA).

More Hot Stories For You


Broadway Favorites Jessica Vosk And Ramin Karimloo To Take The Stage At Scottsdale CenterBroadway Favorites Jessica Vosk And Ramin Karimloo To Take The Stage At Scottsdale Center
January 11, 2023

Audiences will have a chance to experience Broadway at its finest at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts during two sensational performances in January and February. 
Photos: First Look at THE HIT at Hale Centre TheatrePhotos: First Look at THE HIT at Hale Centre Theatre
January 7, 2023

Hale Theatre has released production photos for their production of 'The Hit', currently running at Hale Centre Theatre through February 11th. 
JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE to be Presented by Black Theatre Troupe in FebruaryJOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE to be Presented by Black Theatre Troupe in February
January 5, 2023

One of the few theatre companies in the nation to have produced all 10 of August Wilson's American Century Cycle plays, Black Theatre Troupe will present the acclaimed JOE TURNER'S COME AND GONE from February 3 to 19, 2023.
SMoCA Contemplates 'Language In Times Of Miscommunication' With New ExhibitionSMoCA Contemplates 'Language In Times Of Miscommunication' With New Exhibition
January 5, 2023

“Language in Times of Miscommunication,” a new exhibition that presents works by 18 American artists, will open March 4, 2023, at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art (SMoCA).
Mimi Kennedy to Star in PRU PAYNE World Premiere at Arizona Theatre CompanyMimi Kennedy to Star in PRU PAYNE World Premiere at Arizona Theatre Company
January 3, 2023

Mimi Kennedy, best known for her roles on the television series Mom and Dharma & Greg, will be returning to the stage for the first time in over a decade as the title character in Arizona Theatre Company's world premiere of Pru Payne by Steven Drukman this spring.
share