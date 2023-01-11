Broadway Favorites Jessica Vosk And Ramin Karimloo To Take The Stage At Scottsdale Center

Audiences will have a chance to experience Broadway at its finest at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts during two sensational performances in January and February.

"This spring, the center will be overflowing with Broadway magic," said Meribeth Reeves, managing director for Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. "There is nothing better than experiencing the incredible artistry of some of the best Broadway talent in the intimate Virginia G. Piper Theater. With the incredible acoustics, and our up-close-and personal seating, you feel like you are on stage with the artists."

Described by Broadway World as having a voice "so perfect, so pure," Jessica Vosk is a celebrated singer and actress known for stirring roles on the musical theater and concert stage. Fresh off her triumphant December Carnegie Hall concert, Vosk will take the stage on Jan. 29 with an evening of music that showcases the breadth of her talent in musical theater, rock, pop and more.

Vosk, known for her captivating stage presence and stunning vocals, has graced Broadway stages as Elphaba in "Wicked," and The Narrator in "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," as well as roles in "Finding Neverland" and "The Bridges of Madison County."

Oliver and Tony Award nominated Broadway star Ramin Karimloo joins Seth Rudetsky on Feb. 24 for a night of his most popular musical theater hits and stories of his time on stage and screen.

"The Seth Rudetsky Concert Series returns this year with Ramin Karimloo," Reeves said. "Karimloo is an international star with credits including Raoul and Phantom in the 'Phantom of the Opera' and Jean Valjean, Enjoiras and Marias in 'Les Miserables,' all on the West End. Anyone who has seen Seth's concerts know the audience is in for a good time, and I can't wait for this one!"

Karimloo is currently starring as Nicky Arnstein in the Broadway production of "Funny Girl." He also originated the roles of the Phantom in the "Phantom of the Opera" sequel "Love Never Dies" and Gleb Vaganov in "Anastasia." When he's not on stage or television, Karimloo tours the world in solo concerts and with his band, Ramin Karimloo & The Broadgrass Band.

Audience members can experience the joy of musical theater at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., Scottsdale, Arizona. Tickets for each performance start at $45. For information, visit ScottsdalePerformingArts.org/events or call 480-499-TKTS (8587).