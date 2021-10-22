Ballet Arizona Presents Annual Gala, DANCE WITH ME/BAILA CON MIGO

Baila Conmigo by Ballet Arizona returns live and in person on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Heard Museum. This much anticipated event is chaired by Janet Melamed and is themed around Ballet Arizona's upcoming world premiere performance, Juan Gabriel, produced by Jacquie and Bennett Dorrance.

Honorees for the evening include Gwen Hillis, board chair emerita, Artistic Director, Ib Andersen, and Jacquie and Bennett Dorrance. The contributions of these individuals have been and continue to be invaluable to Ballet Arizona.

"This year's DANCE WITH ME gala will be an amazing evening for our guests and dancers. I am thrilled to be chairing the gala at the Heard Museum and honoring Gwen, Ib, Jacquie and Bennett. We can't wait to celebrate the huge impact they have had on Ballet Arizona's successes." - Janet Melamed, Gala Chair & Ballet Arizona board member

Guests that evening will enjoy a sneak peek of the upcoming production of Juan Gabriel, an Ib Andersen choreographed ballet centered on the music of Juan Gabriel, one of Mexico's most celebrated and adored artists.

"The extraordinary artistry of Juan Gabriel transcends borders and generations," said CNN Entertainment, Roxanne Gracia. "This musical icon composed 1,800 songs and created more than 45 albums during his 45-year career and established a legacy that 'spanned across genres, becoming a major part of the soundtrack of the lives of many devoted fans.'"

All proceeds from the event support Ballet Arizona's season of performances as well as its education and community engagement programs. The evening begins at 6:00 pm with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres followed by a special performance from Ballet Arizona dancers, choreographed by Ib Andersen. Following dinner, guests take the dance floor with the professional dancers for the remainder of the evening. Tickets for this festive event begin at $600 and table sponsorships begin at $6,000.

Reservations for tickets, sponsorships, and program ads can be purchased by calling Natalie Salvione at 602-343-6522 or nsalvione@balletaz.org.