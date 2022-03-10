BWW Review: Unique Takes - Kerry Lengel on FARINELLI AND THE KING - Southwest Shakespeare Shakes It Up

It is with heaps of excitement that I introduce Kerry Lengel to the readership of BroadwayWorld and beyond.

Kerry served as the very popular and highly esteemed professional theatre critic and reporter on theater, film, fine arts and popular culture for The Arizona Republic for 15 of his nearly 25 years at the paper. Since his departure in January 2020, he has been exploring new ventures in creative expression.

This video feature on Southwest Shakespeare Company's production of FARINELLI AND THE KING is one of them.

In his distinctive narrative style, Kerry offers his unique take on this "beautiful bittersweet new play" along with a very warm welcome to the Company's new Artistic Director, Debra Ann Byrd.

This innovative review and future monthly video features aim to be distinct from and complement the traditional theatre review by providing audiences with a unique, informative, and entertaining perspective on regional productions.

Receiving multiple nominations at the 2016 Laurence Olivier Awards and the 2018 Tony Awards, FARINELLI AND THE KING, written by Claire van Kampen and directed by Carmen Jakobi, is getting its Arizona premiere at Southwest Shakespeare Company and will run through:

March 20th at the Mesa Arts Center ~ https://swshakespeare.org/ ~ 1 E. Main Street, Mesa, AZ ~ 480-644-6500.

Poster credit to Southwest Shakespeare Company