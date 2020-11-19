BWW Interview: Patrick Page of ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE at The Southwest Shakespeare Company

Southwest Shakespeare Core Company member and StoryTime Classics LIVE! Associate Artist, Beau Heckman, and Grammy Award Winner and star of Broadway's Hadestown, Patrick Page talk about his upcoming show -- All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented the Villian.

For tickets to this or any of SSC's live or virtual events, please visit: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/swshakespeare

All the Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invested the Villian will be available live with limited seating at Taliesen West at 12621 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Scottsdale, AZ 85259

November 19th - 21st at 7:30 p.m.

November 22nd at 6 p.m.

Performances are also available via live stream at: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/swshakespeare

All in-person performances are being conducted in compliance with CDC guidelines and with Covid preventative measures and guidelines in place.

About the company: Southwest Shakespeare Company (SSC) exists to elevate, entertain, educate, and inspire the general public and educational communities of Arizona and the Southwest. Building a cultural awareness of the classics that impacts the lives of every person, SSC feels that art should play an active role in every person's life. The company strives to present theater and story-telling that speaks to the very nature of our shared humanity, and that can stimulate thought about how to be inclusive rather than exclusive, to help rather than to harm, and to strive for a better world rather than perpetuating injustice. To learn more about SSC's Misson, Vision, and Values, or about their various programs please visit: http://southwestshakespeare.org/ or email Stacey Walston at info@southwestshakespeare.org.

