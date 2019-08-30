Arizona Theatre Company Launches ATC Teen Program In Phoenix

Click Here for More Articles on STUDENT CENTER - HIGH SCHOOL EDITION

The Arizona Theatre Company Learning and Education Department is launching ATC Teen in Phoenix, a learner-driven theatre education program that provides quality experiential opportunities that enable students to explore their own unique passions.

ATC Teen's free masterclasses and improv workshops are taught by professionals in their respective fields leading up to mainstage show events and improv shows open to the public. Classes are drop-in friendly.

"ATC Teen offers a tremendous opportunity for teenagers from 13 to 19 to curate their own educational experiences by choosing from a variety of classes and activities or even designing their own projects," said ATC Director of Learning and Education Jasmine Roth.

An informational and sign-up meeting is scheduled Saturday, Sept. 14 from noon to 2 p.m. in the Arizona Opera lobby, 1636 N. Central Ave. in Phoenix. Snacks will be provided. All classes will be held at the Arizona Opera offices. ATC Phoenix operations, other than the box office, are located in the same building. To RSVP for the informational meeting, email msutton@arizonatheatre.org.

Weekly improv workshops from 6-7:30 p.m. begin Monday, Sept. 16 and are scheduled through December. Monthly masterclasses begin Saturday, Sept. 29 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Classes may include acting, voice, dance and movement, and playwriting.

A complete schedule is being developed and can be found at www.arizonatheatre.org.

ATC Teen mainstage show events featuring student-written plays are planned in conjunction with ATC's 2019-2020 productions of The Royale on Oct. 5 and Silent Sky on Nov. 16 at the Herberger Theater Center, 222 E. Monroe.

Additional classes will be scheduled throughout the year, Roth said.

For questions and information, contact msutton@arizonatheatre.org. To register for ATC Teen, visit https://arizonatheatre.org/for-students.

For more information about Arizona Theatre Company, visit www.arizonatheatre.org.

Photo Credit: Tim Fuller





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You