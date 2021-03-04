Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arizona Broadway Theatre Presents SHOUT! The Mod Musical

The Mod Musical takes audiences back to the music, style, and freedom of the 1960s.

Mar. 4, 2021  

With its irresistible blend of hip-swiveling hits, eye-popping fashions, and outrageous dance moves, SHOUT! The Mod Musical takes audiences back to the music, style, and freedom of the 1960s. Created by Phillip George and David Lowenstein, SHOUT! features terrific new arrangements of such classic tunes as To Sir with Love, Downtown, Son of a Preacher Man, and Goldfinger.

The review follows five groovy gals as they come of age during those glorious days that made England swing. Traveling in time from 1960 to 1970, SHOUT! chronicles the dawning liberation of women, from the rise of Dusty Springfield, Petula Clark, and Cilla Black as independent women with major careers, to their American counterparts, redefining themselves in the face of changing attitudes about gender. With a shimmy and shake, the songs are tied together by hilarious sound bites from the period - from '60s advertisements to letters answered by an advice columnist who thinks that every problem can be solved with a "fetching new hairstyle and a new shade of lipstick."

This shows features ABT alums Harley Barton (A Christmas Carol, Legally Blonde), Maris McCulley (Lend Me A Tenor, Bye Bye Birdie), and Morgan Springer (Hello, Dolly!, Steel Magnolias, The Full Monty), and newcomers Kait Russell and Amanda Valenzuela.

For more information visit AZBROADWAY.ORG.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Alice Ripley: Original Artwork T-Shirt (Centered)
I Can't I'm In Tech T-Shirt
Performer T-Shirt

Related Articles View More Phoenix Stories
THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES Bring 50s And 60s Music To Desert Stages Theatre In March Photo

THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES Bring 50's And 60's Music To Desert Stages Theatre In March

Valley Youth Theatres Bobb Cooper To Receive Inaugural Life Time Achievement Award At Gove Photo

Valley Youth Theatre's Bobb Cooper To Receive Inaugural Life Time Achievement Award At Governor's Arts Awards

BWW Review: Kurtis Overbys CRAZY FOR GERSHWIN ~ S Wonderful! Photo

BWW Review: Kurtis Overby's CRAZY FOR GERSHWIN ~ 'S Wonderful!

CRAZY FOR GERSHWIN Announced At Arizona Broadway Theatre Photo

CRAZY FOR GERSHWIN Announced At Arizona Broadway Theatre


More Hot Stories For You

  • Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's BROADWAY BOOTCAMP Returns in Virtual Format This Year
  • Hackmatack Playhouse to Return Summer 2021 At Hackmatack's Farm
  • Penobscot Theatre Company Presents WHO KILLED ZOLAN MIZE?
  • Penobscot Theatre Company Presents THE DOG OPERAS