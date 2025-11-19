Arizona Broadway Theatre Marks 20 Years of Artistic Excellence and Community Impact

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Arizona Broadway Theatre celebrated its 20th anniversary, highlighting two decades of artistic excellence, community engagement and educational impact across the West Valley on Nov. 4, 2025. Since opening its doors in 2005, Arizona Broadway Theatre has grown into a cultural beacon providing enriching arts opportunities, educating future performers and contributing to the region's economic and cultural vitality.

During the event, past and current employees, stakeholders and theatre patrons came together to honor the milestone anniversary. The night included a champagne toast and live music at Peoria Sports Complex, home to the theatre's first production, Anything Goes, a world-class meal created by the theatre's culinary team and performances by artists who returned to the Arizona Broadway Theatre stage to commemorate the theatre's 20 seasons.

Peoria's Mayor, Jason Beck, issued an official proclamation recognizing Arizona Broadway Theatre's 20-year milestone and honoring the organization's enduring commitment to delivering gold star performing arts experiences to the community.

“When we opened Arizona Broadway Theatre two decades ago, our dream was simple - to bring Broadway-caliber artistry to the West Valley and build an organization where creativity could thrive,” said CEO and Co-Founder, Kiel Klaphake. “In this time, our dreams have flourished. We are proud to be a part of the vibrant community of artists, educators, families and theatre lovers who inspire us every day.”

Throughout the years, Arizona Broadway Theatre has welcomed hundreds of thousands of audience members to its signature dinner and theatre experience. It has produced more than 150 full-scale musical theatre productions, supported thousands of local and national artists, designers, musicians and technicians, and contributed to the economic growth of Peoria's P83 Entertainment District and the broader West Valley.

“Our dedication to this community has never been stronger,” said Klaphake. “We believe the arts bring people together, spark imagination and strengthen the community we call home. We look forward to serving the West Valley for decades to come and continuing to build a legacy we are proud of year after year.”

Looking ahead, Arizona Broadway Theatre is committed to continuing to bring Broadway-caliber arts experiences to the West Valley, enhancing and growing its children and adult educational offerings and developing community engagement programs for veterans and the aging population.

October marked the start of Arizona Broadway Theatre's largest season to date, with 10 musicals scheduled, including the holiday classic A Christmas Story, award-winning productions like 42nd Street and Cats, and regional premieres of Pretty Woman and Cher.

“Whether you're joining us for the first time or have been part of our journey from the beginning, we invite you to be our guest and create lasting memories at Arizona Broadway Theatre,” Klaphake concluded.