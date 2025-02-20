Arizona Arts Live Invites Tucson To A Theatrical Celebration With MRS. KRISHNAN'S PARTY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The University of Arizona's Arizona Arts Live will present Mrs. Krishnan's Party, a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience by New Zealand's acclaimed Indian Ink Theatre Company. Running from February 27 to March 8, 2025, this immersive production combines music, dance, and live cooking to create an evening unlike any other.

Set in the back room of Mrs. Krishnan's convenience store, this joyous production invites audiences to become part of the celebration as she prepares for Onam, the Southern Indian harvest festival. With garlands hanging from the ceiling, music filling the air, and the scent of simmering dhal, the atmosphere is as rich as the storytelling. Guests will experience laughter, drama, and heartfelt connections in this unique performance that transforms an ordinary space into a vibrant community gathering.

"Mrs. Krishnan's Party is more than just a play-it's a celebration of life, culture, and shared experiences," said Chad Herzog, Executive and Artistic Director of Arizona Arts Live. "We are delighted to partner with the Maya Tea Company to present this show in an intimate and immersive environment, where every audience member becomes a welcomed guest at the party."

For this special engagement, Arizona Arts Live and Maya Tea Company will transform the Maya Tea Warehouse-normally closed to the public-into a dynamic performance space. Audience members can choose from five ticket types, each offering a different perspective and level of interaction with the festivities. For those looking to enhance their experience, the ParTEA Pass VIP package includes a behind-the-scenes tour of the Maya Tea Factory with owner Manish Shah, two $100 gift cards (one for Maya Tea and one for Transit Tea), and a commemorative tea canteen designed exclusively for this event.

"Indian Ink Theatre Company has a remarkable ability to break down the barriers between performers and audiences," added Herzog. "This production captures the essence of live theatre-the joy of storytelling, the magic of spontaneous moments, and the power of human connection."

Tickets start at just $10 for students and can be purchased at ArizonaArtsLive.com.

About the Show

Written by Jacob Rajan and Justin Lewis of Indian Ink Theatre Company, Mrs. Krishnan's Party has received critical acclaim around the world. The Waikato Times raved, "So different, so original, so creatively fresh, and so much fun no one wanted to go home." The NZ Herald praised its "generous spirit" and called it "a timely reminder that live theatre is a gift which engenders connection, sharing, and celebration of community." ArtsFuse described it as "richly entertaining! A satisfying and tasty concoction," while BroadwayWorld declared, "Colorful, imaginative, entertaining, and engaging, Mrs. Krishnan's Party is quite unlike anything you may have experienced in a theater before."

Starring Kalyani Nagarajan as Mrs. Krishnan and Justin Rogers as James, an aspiring DJ and university student, the production features a talented creative team, including Murray Edmond (dramaturgy), John Verryt (scenic and props design), Jane Hakaraia (lighting design), Lia Kelly (sound design), and Fiona Nichols (costume design).

Jacob Rajan and Justin Lewis, co-founders of Indian Ink Theatre Company, are known for their innovative storytelling and award-winning productions. Their past works, including Krishnan's Dairy, The Guru of Chai, and The Pickle King, have received international accolades, including multiple Edinburgh Fringe First Awards and New Zealand Production of the Year Awards.

