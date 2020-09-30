ATM Productions Bursts Onto The Virtual Stage With Expanded Online Festival

ATM Productions has the whole world as a stage by converting their annual Fall Festival to a completely online affair.

"Through generous funding from the American Association of University Women East Mesa Chapter, we have an extraordinary opportunity," says ATM Productions Founding Artistic Director Jeanmarie Simpson. "Theater-lovers all around the globe can join us in real time for a remarkable festival showcasing both enormous talent and four new pieces of provocative, entertaining theatre."

From October 23-25, the company will perform its entire fall lineup, including four live readings and a panel discussion about the meaning of radical inclusion. The performances include two original works by Simpson (Pineapple and Other Options; The Jewish Question), a one-woman play about the life of "Little Women" Author Louisa May Alcott (Louisa May Alcott: The Power of a Woman) and an ensemble performance that can best be described as Hamlet 30 years later in an alternate universe (Countrie Matters).

"Our festival showcases a constellation of marvelous actors who have performed with some of Theatre and Hollywood's most outstanding artists, and are overjoyed to share their passion and their craft with discerning theatre enthusiasts," Simpson said.

The shows are packed with talent, and feature opportunities to enjoy performances by some magnificent artists in a fascinating new environment.

Ellyn Stern (Life's A Bitch, General Hospital, School Nurse Files) delivers a fiery performance as an elder, wiser, and no-nonsense Ophelia in Countrie Matters.

Samantha King (Steel Magnolias, Anything Goes) offers a fierce portrayal of a teacher on the verge of suicide after a double mastectomy in Pineapple and Other Options.

Celebrated, award-winning theatre veteran Debra Lyman (Whisper Sweetly, Last Romance) shines in Pineapple and Other Options as historical character Elizabeth "Betsy" Pennington who emerges in a marvelous dreamscape.

Comedian RC Contreras (Laugh Factory, Comedy Store) in an inspired performance as retired social worker and codependent, rookie suicide hotline volunteer in Pineapple and Other Options.

Writer/performer Pamela Sterling (The Miracle Worker, Our Town) delivers a solo tour de force as author and activist Louisa May Alcott struggling with the "rooms in confusion" in her mind.

In The Jewish Question, Ina Shivack (Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center) stars as Grace, a holocaust survivor and delightful peace and justice activist who bakes a mean challa.

The illustrious supporting cast includes JEN GANTWERKER (Macbeth, The Pledge), JEANMARIE SIMPSON (A Single Woman, Heretic), John Perovich (Playwright, Dramaturg, Educator), RICHARD EPCAR (Dead Man Walking, Life's a Bitch), BEAU BILLINGSLEA (The west wing), Morlan Higgins (Exits and entrances, law and order), EMERSON BOATWRIGHT (Spamalot, The Producers) and Time Winters (Shameless, Love Death and Robots).

In keeping with the company's mission to be universally accessible, all who wish to attend the festival will be sent Zoom links, and can pay whatever they can, in return.

Reservations And More Information: Atmproductions.org.

