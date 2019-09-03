Now & Then Creative Co Welcomes Solo Show by Pamela Sterling

Now & Then Creative Company brings a one day, special performance to Phoenix with Louisa May Alcott: The Power of a Woman, a solo performance written and performed by Pamela Sterling.

A solo play about the artistic and feminist struggles of activist, actress and author Louisa May Alcott. Her life, her writing, her letters and thoughts, have much to say to us today. This play releases the passionate voice that was too often silenced by Alcott's critics and gives voice to a new generation of women artists, whose voices, 150 years later, are still fighting to be heard.

Please join Now & Then Creative Co. for this special performance before it heads to New England this fall. The only performance will be this Saturday, September 7 at 2PM. There will be a discussion following the performance. Tickets are free and RSVPs are available at nowandthencc.com.

Now & Then Creative Company performs in the theatre at Metropolitan Arts Institute, 1700 N. 7th. Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85007. Parking is available on the lower level of the building. For the entrance to the theatre, travel up the stairwell to the first floor in the middle of the parking lot (this stairwell has a Scorpius Dance banner on it) and follow the signage to the theatre. Elevator access is available in the parking lot, toward the north entrance.





