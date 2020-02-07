AMERICANO! Gains Bipartisan Acclaim and Nears Box Office Record

It takes a lot in this political age to bring disparate sides of the political and cultural spectrum together.

Americano! - a new, groundbreaking musical in Phoenix - is accomplishing that by generating enthusiastic reviews from both Republicans and Democrats despite the white-hot topic at the musical's core: immigration.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio (both conservative Republicans) have joined Democrats such as U.S. Reps. Ruben Gallego and Greg Stanton and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego in praising Americano! and its story of a DREAMer from Phoenix.

Americano!'s box office is also poised to break the all-time state record for an original musical. The show premiered at The Phoenix Theatre Company on January 29 and runs through February 23.

Americano! has also announced the hiring of Broadway veteran Ryan Conway to lead a '29 Hour Read' of the musical in New York on April 17.

Americano! is the true-life story of Antonio Valdovinos who learned of his DREAMer status on his 18th birthday when he tried to enlist in the U.S. Marines after graduating from Camelback High School in Phoenix. Tony's patriotism and his story has helped build unity across political aisles in a time of division and rancor.

"Powerful and inspirational! When this arrives on Broadway, we'll be able to say it was created in Arizona," said Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, who attended one of the first performances of Americano! and posted his comments on social media.

The Republican governor was joined on Twitter and Facebook by top Arizona Democrats in the praise for the musical's uplifting message.

"On Saturday, I saw ¡Americano! The Musical at The Phoenix Theatre Company. It's the inspiring story of my friend and DREAMer, Tony Valdovinos. Great music with an important message to Arizona," said U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton (D-Arizona) who saw the show the same night as U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Arizona).

Ruben Gallego invited Vanessa Mendez, a second-grade teacher in Phoenix, to attend President Trump's State of the Union Address on February 4th. Mendez is also a DREAMer and part of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Stanton is the former mayor of Phoenix. Kate Gallego, the current Mayor of Phoenix, also has posted her excitement for the homegrown production and its important story. "The stories of our DREAMers are so inspiring," Kate Gallego said via Twitter.

Phoenix City Councilman Sal DiCiccio has differed with both Stanton and Kate Gallego during his tenure. But DiCiccio, a Republican, introduced the Americano! show on Thursday, February 6th and applauded the spirit of the musical.

"Outstanding. One of the best plays I've EVER seen. The lead takes you in within the first few lines. He creates empathy and raw emotion for his character. The patriotic angle was amazing making it virtually impossible for anyone not to be rooting for him. I would be surprised if this does not hit Broadway," said DiCiccio whose parents were Italian immigrants who emigrated to Youngstown, Ohio and then Phoenix in pursuit of the American Dream.

Americano! is a centerpiece of The Phoenix Theatre Company's 100th Anniversary. Steven Spielberg debuted his first films at The Phoenix Theatre Company while he was a student at Arcadia High in Phoenix.

Americano! is a collaboration between The Phoenix Theatre Company and Quixote Productions, which is owned by Scottsdale public relations executive Jason Rose. Tony Award Winning Producer Ken Davenport is Americano's Executive Producer. Michael Barnard, The Phoenix Theatre Company's Artistic Director, is the director of Americano! He also co-authored the script with Jonathan Rosenburg.

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Carrie Rodriguez composed the music for Americano! Award-winning author and former New York Times bureau chief Fernanda Santos, choreographer Sergio Mejia and musical arranger Sergio Mendoza are also part of Americano!'s creative team which includes a cast that is predominantly Latino. Mendoza leads his own band, Orkestra Mendoza, and is also a member of Grammy nominated Arizona band Calexico.

Tickets for Americano! are on sale at www.phoenixtheatre.com. Shows take place in the Company's Mainstage Theatre through February 23. Also visit AmericanoTheMusical.com for more information.





