ALL THE WRONG PLACES Comes to Now & Then Creative Co

Now & Then Creative Company continues to feature new plays by Arizona writers with their upcoming workshop of All the Wrong Places by Maybe Stewart. The play tells the story of a very romantic asexual and a very sexual aromantic that unwittingly end up as roommates. This new play follows the relationships of two young couples struggling to come to terms with their differences while learning to accept themselves for who they really are.

All the Wrong Places is the second play in this season of Now & Then's #newworkshop series, a series committed to the ongoing development of plays by Arizona writers. What exactly does this series entail? "Our playwrights receive one week with a director, dramaturg, and cast," shares John Perovich, Artistic Director of Now & Then Creative Company. "We rehearse each night, asking questions of the play, its characters, and explore all possible roads that come up during our discussions. Playwrights are encouraged to make changes to the script and reshape it during the process. There is sometimes this perception that writers work in isolation, but any theatre artist that works with new plays knows that isn't the case. It's a team effort, it's a community, and we're proud to be nurturing stories by Arizona writers."

All the Wrong Places by Maybe Stewart features Devon Mahon, Chelsey Louise Richard, Antoinette Martin-Hanson, and Danny Hernandez; Directed by Pamela Sterling; Dramaturgy by John Perovich. As part of Now & Then's #newworkshop, audiences can expect a concert reading, staged reading (movement with scripts in hand), or a combination of both as the play is still being developed throughout the workshop week.

The play is presented Friday, September 13 at 7:30PM and Saturday, September 14 at 11:00AM. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit nowandthencc.com.





