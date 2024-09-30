Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Bootleg Beatles come to The Theatre at Solaire next month. The performance is on October 26, 2024 at 8:00PM.

Bootleg Beatles were formed from the original cast of London’s West End multi-media stage show ‘Beatlemania’, The Bootleg Beatles have become 'an institution' with their note-perfect recreation of the hits from the world’s most famous songbook. Every tiny detail is meticulously covered from costumes to authentic period instruments; from their witty ‘Liverpudlian’ banter to their ‘inflection perfect’ vocal mimicry.

Such is the band’s far-reaching popularity they perform regular high-level concert tours of Australia, New Zealand, South America, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Scandinavia, as well as their annual sell-out fifty-date national UK tour and a summer festival season including Glastonbury’s main Pyramid stage. Throughout their forty four-year career, the Bootleg Beatles have supported many of the world’s biggest stars including Oasis, Rod Stewart, Tom Jones, Elton John and even Sir Paul McCartney himself. They are also the second and only other group - after the Beatles - to play on Apple Rooftop in Savile Row, London.

Using a huge projection screen, the show features rare Beatles 1960’s photos and film footage & includes hits - She Loves You, I Want To Hold your Hand, Twist & Shout and many, many more making it a must-see international sensation.

For Ages 7 years old and up

